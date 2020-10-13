As we all are stressed out by what is going on in our country — the politics, the environmental disasters, COVID-19, personal health and financial disasters — there is yet another concern that no one is talking about: Medicare Advantage.
As an elder who just received my new 2021 Medicare Manual, it is completely changed! Suddenly there is an explosion of advertisements, print, audio, video and even letters many of us elders are receiving from insurance companies trying to persuade us to give up traditional Medicare coverage provided by the government and adopt what is now called Medicare C. This new, private, for-profit plan, which has been around for a few years now, is what Republicans are pushing as a replacement to government-overseen health care.
Mr. Trump is right that he is not going to get rid of coverage for pre-existing conditions, but there is no such guarantee with the private plans that are taking publicly financed dollars to provide private, for-profit insurance.
On Oct. 15, elders are given an opportunity to change their Part D pharmacy plans and the push to sign up for this supposedly all-inclusive Medicare Advantage plan is being offered just like an ice cream cone for the kiddies! Be sure to hear the words "call to see if you qualify" and know that is the big kicker! If you have any pre-existing costly conditions, they don't want you.
And, I have been told, if you get any huge, expensive diagnoses, you will be canceled and told to go back to regular Medicare. Therefore, beware if you are an elder or if you are caring for someone who suddenly really wants to include dental, eye, hearing and gym care in their plan at a wonderfully low rate. It just ain't so! It is not real insurance that you can count on if you need an expensive hospitalization and/or tests. On the other hand, if thousands of dollars in hospital bills does not bother you, sign up today and know you are helping to create a two-tiered system of health care for all Americans.
Mary Alice Bisbee lives in Montpelier.
