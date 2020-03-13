As the whole world is now awakened to the tragedy of a worldwide pandemic, many of us listened to President Trump tonight try to reassure Americans his administration is doing everything in its power to control this unknown virus. And yet, there are many who say we are way behind in our preparations. If we had more test kits, we would not have to rely so heavily on quarantines, isolation and cancellations of important events. We are now a nation that loves crowds for all kinds of events.
But the real tragedy here is POTUS is much more concerned about Wall Street and our economy failing on his watch than on the plight of the poor and sick. In fact, it is suggested by many that the reason he wants to have Congress pass sweeping cuts in payroll taxes is not so much to pay for working-class paid sick leaves as it is to free up money to reinvest in what is now a bear market, so he will not have to take any blame for the huge sell-off on Wall Street.
More importantly still, is his underlying game plan of cutting Medicare and Social Security benefits. If employers and workers do not pay their payroll taxes now, he can say there is no money left to pay for Medicare and Social Security. My take is this is just a back-door way of preparing the American people for the fact that by not paying payroll taxes for these important benefits, our children will just have to self-invest in Wall Street if they hope to have any nest egg for retirement or eventual sickness. And are most working-class people prepared to do that without losing their shirts? It is his administration’s way of saying we all must pull ourselves up by our boot straps and not rely on the government for anything, anymore. His strong belief is that taxing the rich is not an option for helping to right the wrong of our ever-increasing income inequality. This is a policy difference many of us believe is what continues to change our democratic republic into a total oligarchy run by the corporations and the super rich. Let’s hope our citizenry is strong and wise enough to see through these shortsighted plans in our coming election.
Mary Alice Bisbee lives in Montpelier.
