As central Vermonters and folks all around the United States seem to be growing further and further apart in how we view the world, perhaps it is time to take a step back and think about who and where we are and how much all of us care about our country and its future. As some fellow Democrats seem to be concerned that some of us identify as both Democrats and progressives, I wonder why this makes so much difference? Many Democrats call themselves progressive Democrats and that should not be held against them. And with a very conservative Democrat running for president, I would think many Republicans would think twice about reelecting the current POTUS.
There certainly is a great diversity of opinions among Democrats and Republicans. We have a governor who does not always agree with our president even though they both call themselves Republicans. Many Vermont Democrats are concerned about our out-of-control health care system here and in the nation as a whole and others think Obamacare, One Care and the status quo is just fine, even though the cost of health care continues to rise astronomically! Medicare is being privatized by Medicare Advantage plans with no guarantees as the POTUS states he will not sign a stimulus package unless payroll taxes are lowered; a simple way of getting rid of any government-run health care.
There are conservatives and liberals in both parties and as free thinking, stubborn Vermonters, many of us may vote across the aisle on issues that are very important to us. That is because we still live in a free democratic republic, even though there are forces seemingly trying to bring about thought control and military rule similar to that of the Third Reich under Hitler.
Racial justice is also dividing us right down the middle. Can’t I be a flag-waving patriot and also be for racial justice? As someone born before World War II and educated in rural Vermont schools, it is very hard not to be extremely patriotic. It was the only game in town as young farmers were marching off to war. But anyone who is paying attention knows our demographics and our economy have vastly changed since those long ago days. No longer are we that whitest state in the nation and we can’t get away with what now are considered racial slurs. As a child, we had a black pony named N—er. Today when I mention that, it is considered blasphemous! And we named our ponds, lakes and other places, names that can no longer be tolerated by a vastly changed demographic.
Change is inevitable and we are in the midst of a huge upheaval that can either make us more accepting of all our citizens of all colors, creeds and particularly our different social and economic statuses, or has the potential to bring about a huge class war, if we do not pay attention. The mostly Christian values of the old New England stock that many of us were raised on is gradually disappearing as new thinking takes hold. We no longer have textbooks in our schools, thank goodness, that talk about native savages and the great Southern heroes of the Civil War. Christopher Columbus was also a great hero until we learned of his atrocities, as well. And there are so many, many Vermonters of my generation who are unable to let go of what was so obviously wrong about our history and our education! American exceptionalism is a myth.
And yet there are still many who grew up with this narrative who believe that as “white supremacists,” we should continue to fight to keep all those immigrants and people of many different colors from taking over our country. Everyone in my town went deer hunting in November, and now somehow the fear of losing their so-called right to bear arms seems to be creating in some a war-like attitude against anyone who happens to have come here from somewhere else, looks or talks differently and brings in all those high-fallutin’ new ideas of how we should behave!
While I was in college in the 1950s, one professor said: “There is some prejudice now, but the real racial diversity will not be a problem until whites become the minority in a mostly black, brown and yellow country in the 21st century.”
That says it all.
Mary Alice Bisbee lives in Montpelier.
