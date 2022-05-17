Gwen Hallsmith fans the flames of emotion in her op-ed "Tribal territorialism at UVM," but I'd rather consider the evidence and, as an educational institution, that is what UVM is doing.
The Abenaki of Odanak were barred from providing testimony in the Legislature when legislators considered the political act of granting state recognition to those who claim Abenaki ancestry in Vermont. If they had not been barred from providing testimony, the Abenaki of Odanak would have explained that they had reached out to the folks who claim ancestry in Vermont, but they were unconvinced that these folks had any native ancestry. The Abenaki of Odanak can easily retell the story of their ancestry, and they are not offended if asked to do so. And as the Odanak people explained, having one native ancestor from the 1600s without any kinship or community with other Indigenous tribal members, does not make you Indigenous.
But I am not asking you to believe me, a white person who attended the UVM event virtually. You can read in the Caledonian Record Jan. 25, 2011, about Richard Bernier, an Odanak tribal member living in Vermont, who commented at a legislative breakfast, "I represent all the real American Indians who live in Vermont," Bernier said. "This is a slap in the face and demeans the sovereignty of the true Indian tribes by awarding recognition to non-Indians." And you can understand how "Pretendians," not "fake people," as Hallsmith erroneously states, negatively impact sovereign Indigenous nations by listening to "We are not your dead ancestors" by Kim Tallbear.
Thank you to UVM for helping Vermonters review the evidence presented by the Abenaki of Odanak at its April 29 event: "Beyond Borders: Unheard Abenaki Voices from the Odanak First Nation," the recording of which is now available at bit.ly/0518BeyondBorders online.
Jon Binhammer lives in Brookfield.
