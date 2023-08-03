To my fellow CEOs, with all due respect, maybe this “back-to-office” mandate is more about your comfort than team performance.

The most recent American Time Use survey shows that women are 30% more likely to work from home. People with disabilities and caregivers need work-from-home accommodations. Knowing that forcing people back into the office will disproportionately affect these groups, do you really want to resist adopting one of the biggest innovations to office work since the automatic coffee machine?