March 30 is National Doctors’ Day, a day set aside to appreciate doctors, surgeons and physicians in all areas of health care from primary care to specialists to those in hospitals and care centers. At Community Health, we broaden our circle of appreciation on National Doctors’ Day to include the wide range of medical and clinical experts who work as a team to provide the best primary care available. Sometimes the titles and labels are confusing. What is most important is you develop a relationship with a primary care provider so they can help you navigate through your care network.
As a physician trained in family care, I often get asked what the difference is between a family doctor, a primary care provider (PCP) and an internist. A primary care physician is a health care professional who practices general medicine and is considered the first stop for your medical care. While many PCPs are doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants can also be primary care providers.
There are also categories of differently trained doctors who will be identified as a primary care physician — typically family practice, internal medicine or general practice. Pediatricians are doctors who focus on children and serve as the primary care physician for your child. Internists are doctors who treat a wide variety of conditions in adults only, and geriatricians specialize in health issues of older people.
While your PCP will help you manage a variety of chronic conditions and acute illnesses, they may refer you to a specialist for things that are more complex or severe. Your PCP can help coordinate medical treatments across several medical conditions and specialists.
I depend on all my colleagues at Community Health and in the medical community to contribute their knowledge and expertise of treatment and prevention to keep individuals and families on the right path to wellness in all phases of their lives.
Join with me on National Doctors’ Day to show appreciation for the doctors, primary care providers and clinicians who you have come to depend on.
Bradley Berryhill is the chief medical officer at Community Health.
