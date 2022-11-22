In Vermont and across the world, people are understandably anxious. Once-stable democracies are in peril; the tide of refugees fleeing unlivable homes continues rising; nuclear war with Russia is again a possibility; the corrosive effects of greed and tribalism are everywhere. While all of these crises require immediate attention, we have little hope of addressing them while struggling to survive a hostile climate.

Reversing climate disruption is a massive undertaking — bigger than anything humanity has attempted — the possibility of failure is real. Faced with the enormity of the task, some deny the problem altogether; others accept human responsibility for global heating but think it’s too late — we’ve passed the point of no return. Still others believe the worst can yet be avoided if we take decisive action now.

