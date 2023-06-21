This morning, I walked down the river, which is beautiful and swollen after all this much-needed rain. In awe of the sheer power of its movement, I take this moment to give gratitude to the freshwaters of our state — to the life, ecosystems and economic well-being they support. We are so fortunate to call Vermont our home, with her genuine people, green mountains and stunning river valleys.

These special places and their plants and animals have been pleading with us to speak for them. Now is the time to hear their calls. We face drastic declines in the very biodiversity we rely on for oxygen, medicine, clean air, clean water, food, raw materials, safety, functioning economies, physical and mental health. Today, I hear the call in the croak of the spring peeper and the song of the hermit thrush and am inspired to respond with committed action.