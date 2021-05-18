During the winter, loggers contracted by the Town of Barre brought heavy machinery into the town forest and decimated a wide swath of what had been a truly beautiful area. They cut a large working lot, and then chewed up wide mud roadways radiating into the woods for their machinery. In the process, trails have been obliterated and habitat has been destroyed, leaving damaged trees and debris.
The Barre Town Forest is a special place, with a network of trails through abandoned quarries and rock piles. The terrain is always interesting, often spectacular, and sometimes just simply beautiful. A hike through these woods immerses you in the history of hard work of the men and women who came before us, and with the redemptive power of nature. The area that was cut over in winter had been a quiet and beautiful stretch of hardwoods near small quarries that had the feel of Japanese gardens.
Many of us voiced our outrage. The town responded by offering to educate us as to why we are wrong. They assert it was all part of the forest plan adopted by the town, and the forest needs to be chewed up in this way for its own good. I don’t feel I’m the one who needs to be educated, and I beg to differ.
The forest plan is a fine document that does clearly provide for logging in this and some other areas. It is vaguely worded, but provides assurances this work will be performed in a low-impact manner that will preserve the character of the area, including the trails and natural habitats. In fact, the trails have been obliterated and the surrounding woods destroyed beyond recognition. I can’t speak to the impact on animal habitats, but large areas of forest have been turned into muddy skidder trails and wood lots. Hiking through this area, even if you can find the trail, is simply heartbreaking.
My problem is not that I don’t understand what the town has done, I have spent 30 years representing foresters, wood cutters, biologists and rangers in Maine and Vermont. I know and respect their work. I spend my free time walking in the woods. I also know the difference between mechanized industrial tree harvesting and low -mpact logging that seeks to preserve the character of a forest.
The elected officials who are stewards of this forest need to understand what they have destroyed. There will be more cutting next winter, and more in other parts of the forest in years to come. They need to appreciate the unique resource we have in this town. Scientists are only just beginning to understand the life of a mature forest, left alone for years. They tell us the trees become interconnected through systems of roots and fungal networks. Left to its own, a forest consists of complex ecological systems built around, upon and under generations of trees growing, aging, dying and returning to the soil. Protecting that natural process, as it covers the rocky ruins left by our human ancestors, is more important than the few dollars they earned. That forest is worth more than someone’s new pickup truck.
Timothy Belcher lives in Barre.
