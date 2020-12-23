It is no secret that the Trump administration has been a failure by any measure. From his inauguration speech that reached out only to his base (and offered no hint of reconciliation), to his failure to concede the election as an act in the national interest, he has been a failure.
Despite his promises to the contrary, Iran and North Korea are closer to weapons of mass destruction; national health care is not "'great health care" as be promised; our national deficit has grown with no restraint; his handling of the pandemic was less than amateurish; his disrespect of science, military experts, intelligence experts and economic experts has affected our country for years to come; and his disrespect of our allies, the world-order and career diplomats has caused us to become an international joke.
As we say goodbye to him as our elected leader, we can only hope for better days. In the shambles of leadership that Mr. Trump leaves behind, each of us need to face the sobering choices in order to move forward. Here are a few difficult problems that will require national unity for us to confront and resolve:
— Of course, global warming and our use of energy is a life-threatening issue for our children and grandchildren.
— Worldwide overpopulation burdens all of our children (pollution. plastics, depletion of ocean fishing resources, etc.
— Our ratio of taxation to mandated benefits (Medicare, Medicaid, etc.) is unsustainable and will put us in the position of Greece in short order.
— Our system of political funding and districting inherently favors those in power and those of wealthy influence rather than simple democratic representation;
— Our country's sad history of racial discrimination and suppression continues despite our statement of contrary values and ideals.
— Our emphasis on military might rather than diplomatic deftness, needs repair, including greater limits on war powers of the president.
As we observe in January the inauguration of Mr. Biden becoming our leader, I hope each of us will dedicate ourselves to unity and personal sacrifice in order to resolve the very difficult problems confronting us (and him) in the days ahead.
George K. Belcher lives in Montpelier.
