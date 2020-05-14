Several people (a microbiologist and a person with a doctoral degree) have recently called for the complete and rapid opening of the economy and ending of all restrictions. Both of these highly educated people have made grievous mistakes in their statements.
First, we must remember that neither of these people are epidemiologists. Epidemiology is a specialty of its own. When people go outside of their specialty, they are just as prone to making mistakes as anyone else. As a scientist myself, I know this all too well, and I also know enough to usually stay within the bounds of my specialty, which is ecology and animal behavior.
Several problems may occur when a specialist steps outside of the boundaries of their field and venture into another specialty. First, they wrap themselves in the aura of being a knowledgeable professional on the topic, but they are not. Even worse, the public may actually believe they know what they are talking about, even though they have no special knowledge of the topic. Both of those problems occur in this case.
Second, both of these individuals criticized the models Vermont has been using to combat the COVID-19 virus. Neither of them is a modeling expert — a fault to which I also plead guilty. However, their statements can be analyzed by anyone and flaws found. The most glaring problem is they confuse cause and effect. The effect both cite is that Vermont’s hospitals did not reach their capacity and thus, we should end all restrictions on our economy. The cause they cite is that the models were flawed.
Here is the problem: The hospitals did not reach their capacity to care for COVID-19 patients (the effect) because Vermont took swift and far-reaching efforts to curb the spread of the virus (the real cause). The models may have overestimated the spread of the virus, but that is to be expected when so many uncertainties exist with the COVID-19 virus. The epidemiology models have to be used despite many unknown factors, such as how contagious the virus is and how long the pandemic might last. Thus, the expectation that the models would be precise is wrong. The models could only point to potential problems and based on those potential problems, decisions had to be made. It was only prudent to take steps to avoid the very real catastrophe China had already endured in its ability to take care of COVID-19 patients. To do otherwise would have been a violation of a government’s prime reason for existence: to protect its citizens from harm.
Third, even the briefest review of the impacts of global pandemics should be enough to make us very cautious about “opening the spigot” too fast. Disease epidemics have had an immense impact upon human populations. For example, it has been estimated up to 90% of some Native American populations were killed by smallpox epidemics in the 1600s and 1700s. The bubonic plague of the Middle Ages killed an estimated one-third of Europe’s entire population. The pandemic flu of 1918 killed 50 million people in the world. Modern medicine lulls people into thinking that could not happen again, but modern medicine can only combat currently known diseases — it cannot do anything to cure new, emerging diseases such as the COVID-19 virus. No vaccine or antiviral drug has been developed, and until one is, the best modern medicine can do is make COVID-19 patients as comfortable as possible and hook them up to ventilators. Both of those amount to simply hoping the patient recovers.
Fourth, both individuals make assumptions that are not warranted. For example, both assume “herd immunity” will prevent any future outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. That assumption has not been proven to be true. It is merely a hope. Some evidence suggests COVID-19 will be like the flu and colds — different strains will emerge and no “herd immunity” will be possible. Some evidence suggests immunity to the COVID-19 virus may last for only a brief time — such as weeks or months — so even people who have been infected by the virus, may still catch it again if it resurfaces later in the year.
Fifth, all of the impacts of COVID-19 upon its victims are not known. It is very likely the virus has long-term effects that do not appear until weeks or even months after a person has had the disease. That would make it like Lyme disease or AIDS: a person can have only mild or no symptoms immediately but years later, develop serious medical problems. Until we know if COVID-19 has long-term effects, we definitely should not promote “herd immunity.” Instead, we should take every precaution to prevent the disease from spreading. The only way to do that is to “open the spigot” very, very slowly.
Sixth, the impact upon many Vermonters is real and horrible. Many people worry about having food to eat or money to pay for rent or a mortgage. But the COVID-19 virus is not the cause of those problems. The reason for those problems is an economy that does not work for many people who live paycheck to paycheck and have no savings. The COVID-19 virus simply brought that problem to our attention in a very dramatic way. The cure for that problem lies in how we develop and manage our economy, not with “opening the spigot” on the COVID-19 epidemic. We must not confuse an economic issue with a medical issue. We have both and need to work on both.
Joseph Bahr lives in Waterbury Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.