Towns have been deciding whether to have a local mask mandate to combat the COVID pandemic. This is a message to those towns who have chosen not to have a local mask mandate and in particular, for the Waterbury Select Board. I feel compelled to send this message because of the misinformation that has affected the votes of Waterbury and other town governments.
The first piece of misinformation is that a mask mandate is the responsibility of businesses. It is not. Mask mandates are the responsibility of government. No town official can do his or her job without acknowledging it is their responsibility to ensure the health and safety of their residents, which includes mask mandates. Pushing that responsibility onto businesses is not a choice; even the most astute businessperson does not have the knowledge to decide public health issues. Whoever started the myth of business responsibility for public health was mistaken, and so is everyone who has fallen for that myth.
That also holds for enforcement of a mask mandate. Businesses are not responsible for enforcing a town ordinance. A mask mandate can also specifically state that the only responsibilities a business has is to post a mask mandate sign on its doors and have its employees wear masks. So businesses can be shielded from any fears they might have about a mask mandate.
The second piece of misinformation is that vaccines are a sufficient measure to protect public health. Vaccines are very effective at preventing death or serious illness from COVID, but only about 75% effective in preventing the illness. So, if 500,000 Vermonters are fully vaccinated, we could still expect 125,000 of them to contract COVID as breakthrough cases. That is an unacceptable number of preventable cases of illness. A mask mandate could prevent those 125,000 COVID cases.
Masks do prevent the spread of COVID. That has been shown in countries that have implemented mask mandates. Every major medical organization has endorsed masks as a way to contain the spread of the COVID virus. Recently, the Vermont chapter of the American College of Physicians has petitioned Gov. Phil Scott to re-introduce a mask mandate in Vermont. Contrary to some misinformation, masks do not impede breathing or the sense of smell. Indeed, people participating in sports, hiking up mountains and doing other strenuous activities have successfully worn masks. Masks are safe and effective despite the sometimes hysterical reaction of a small segment of the population who oppose mask mandates. That small segment of the population should not be driving the public health response in Vermont.
Finally, the best time to enact a mask mandate is before COVID numbers peak. By the time COVID cases are peaking, it is too late to help all of the people who have already contracted the virus. So, ideally, a mask mandate should have been implemented in November when Vermont began to see a large increase in COVID case numbers.
Joseph Bahr lives in Waterbury Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.