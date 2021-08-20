The Aug. 13 Times Argus printed the commentary “Racial reckoning” by the vice-chair of the Vermont Republican Party. The first part of the commentary was excellent. Then the writer went off into a fantasy land of misinformation.
For example, the writer cites the Civil Right Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 as Republican pieces of legislation. The facts are that a Democratic President Lyndon Johnson fought for that legislation and was powerful enough to get both bills passed in a reluctant Congress. The majority of both Republicans and Democrats eventually voted for both bills.
The writer also neglects to mention that earlier in the 1960s, President Kennedy, a Democrat, was the first U.S. president in the 20th century to use federal law enforcement powers to protect the rights of Black activists in the South.
People of color had largely abandoned the Republican Party by the end of the 20th century. President George W. Bush, a Republican, publicly acknowledged his party had to do more to win back the votes of non-white Americans. Thus far, no other Republican president has made it a priority to win the votes of people of color. In fact, the Republican Party has become known as the party of old white guys.
Those blunders were almost forgivable, but then the writer claimed school choice and voter ID laws actually help people of color. School choice does seem to be popular with all races, but its actual benefit is mixed and may depend upon local factors. In some areas, it has led to greater segregation of white and non-white students and poorer results for people of color. As for voter ID, the writer’s opinion that it helps people of color must be the leading example of a minority opinion — and probably the opinion of only the writer.
The writer also claims minority communities want more police, but the truth is that minority communities often fear the police because of a long history of mistreatment. The claim that Democrats want to defund the police is also false because President Biden does not support it.
But the biggest flaw in the writer’s commentary is the assumption all Democrats or all Republicans think the same way. That is not true. Both parties have competing factions and both parties try to appeal to as many people as possible. Consider the difference between Donald Trump and Phil Scott in the Republican Party. Or the difference between Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Joseph Manchin of West Virginia in the Democratic Party. Diverse beliefs exist within and between our two major political parties. To ignore those differences is to ignore the truth.
Joseph Bahr lives in Waterbury Center.
