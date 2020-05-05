Who would have thought the chronic financial status of Northern Vermont University (Lyndon and Johnson), exacerbated to a near fatal state by the COVID-19 virus, would have negative implications for Castleton University. But the forcing out of Karen Scolforo from the presidency of Castleton suggests there are far more pernicious factors at work.
It is inconceivable that the recommendation of Chancellor Spaulding to close the two NVU campuses was arrived at without tacit approval of the leadership of the Vermont State Colleges System Board and its officers. The fact the proposal was released to the public three days before the board was to vote on the matter can lead to no other conclusion. The backlash by those affected communities in northern Vermont was expected and furious, but for the chancellor and board to express surprise over the reaction is disingenuous.
Unreported at the time was that the chancellor, undoubtedly with support of the board leadership, also planned to force President Scolforo from her position at Castleton and replace her with the president of NVU. Under Scolforo’s leadership, Castleton University has balanced its budget the past three years, has increased enrollment and retention, and has taken on programs from other local colleges that closed (for example, the hospitality program at Killington and the nursing program at Southwestern Vermont Hospital.) With all its successes in the past three years, Castleton contributes a negligible portion to the overall debt of the VSCS system, in spite of the fact Castleton receives less than one-half of the per-student money that NVU does.
We do not posit that all the problems NVU faces are a result of the leadership of those schools, but it borders on lunacy that the chancellor and the board would force out the president of a successful state university and replace her with the president of an unsuccessful state university. It is of no small consequence that this is all happening at the same time the president of NVU is actively seeking employment elsewhere.
The financial struggles of the VSCS system are well-known and not easily solved, but they are emphatically not due to issues at Castleton University. To suggest otherwise and to try to solve systemic issues by forcing out the successful Castleton president, is malfeasance. The only solution is for the entire Vermont State Colleges System Board, led by its officers, to resign.
Jennifer and Fred Bagley live in Mendon.
