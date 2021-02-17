The future of Castleton University is in serious jeopardy if the Vermont State Colleges System board of trustees votes to consolidate it with Northern Vermont University (formerly Lyndon State College and Johnson State College), and Vermont Technical College. The board will make its decision on Feb. 22.
The contributions of Castleton University to the Rutland region and the state of Vermont cannot be overstated. The nursing programs at the Castleton and Bennington campuses supply a steady stream of nurses to health care facilities, not just in southwestern Vermont, but throughout the state. The university’s education programs develop and nurture teachers and school administrators. The resort and hospitality program provides highly-trained employees for ski areas throughout New England. Graduate programs in social work and accounting bring professional training to local residents. Castleton’s Natural Sciences Department has secured over $1.5 million in grants for faculty/student research to study Vermont’s ecology. Every year, over 600 out-of-state students enroll at the university, bringing $10 million a year into the state. The university’s cultural and athletic events enlighten and entertain us throughout the year. Castleton’s art gallery and dormitory in Rutland bring vibrancy to our downtown. Moreover, the school is the fifth largest employer in Rutland County.
It is likely to all go away if the board votes to consolidate Castleton University with Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College. Here’s why: There are five member institutions in the Vermont State College System — Castleton University, Lyndon and Johnson (combined as Northern Vermont University), Vermont Technical College and Community College of Vermont. For decades, each of those five institutions received one-fifth of the system’s allocation from the Legislature. But when Northern Vermont was formed from a merging of Lyndon and Johnson, it received 40%, or two shares. The problem is that the combined student enrollment at the university, even before the pandemic, was less than two-thirds of Castleton’s. So, if there was, for example, $10,000 to give out, Castleton received $2,000 for its student body of about 2,000 students (roughly $1 per student) while Norther Vermont got $4,000 for about 1,300 students (well over $3 per student). That formula has been minimally tweaked in the last few years but in essence, Castleton students are subsidizing NVU students. Remarkably, even with this disproportionate subsidy, NVU was losing $3 to $5 million a year (pre-COVID-19) while Castleton was breaking even.
Everyone agrees that the state of Vermont has underfunded higher education. Vermont is consistently ranked one of the lowest in the nation in state support of its college system and as a result, has the highest in-state tuition. There is little likelihood, with the pandemic, reduced state revenues and many worthy competing needs, that situation will change anytime soon. To the credit of the board of trustees, they do recognize the current funding mechanism of the system is unsustainable. The problem is, their proposed solution does nothing to solve it. In fact, it makes it worse, much worse, because it will require about $164 million more through the coming years, on top of the $30 million historically provided annually by the Legislature.
A consulting firm was hired to evaluate the system and make recommendations as to how to reduce costs, yet maintain quality. The consultant’s report clearly states, “Business as usual is not an option, nor is incremental change to the status quo. VSC is overbuilt for the size of its student population — in both personnel and facilities. Right sizing VSC will require some combination of increasing enrollment … and reducing the size of the enterprise.” We could not agree more.
The problem is, Vermont’s high school population is shrinking and the only way “increasing enrollment” will happen is to recruit out-of-state. Because Castleton brings in more out-of-state students than the other universities combined, consolidation would extinguish that strong brand recognition.
This leaves “reducing the size of the enterprise” as the only realistic solution. Regrettably, the consultant recommended only three options: 1) Combine CU with NVU and VTC, or 2) Combine CU with NVU, or 3) Leave things the same. None of these scenarios would allow the VSC system as a whole to either expand enrollment or reduce costs. Not offered were two options that actually would “right size” VSC: 1) Close underutilized and underperforming institution(s) or 2) Dissolve the VSC system and allow CU, NVU and VTC to go their separate ways, with state subsidies based on the student enrollment, rather than the arbitrary and capricious formula used now.
The future of the VSC system is not assured, no matter what decision the board of trustees makes. None of the choices are easy and there will be pain. But we submit that the board of trustees combining CU, NVU and VTC into one enterprise, tentatively known as Vermont State University, is the wrong decision
Fred Bagley lives in Mendon. Joe Kraus is a long-time leader of Project Vision and currently the president of the Board of Trustees of Rutland Regional Medical Center.
