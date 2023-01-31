With some of the strongest environmental justice and climate laws on the books, Vermonters have reason to be proud of the work our state has done to address the climate crisis in recent years. But this work has just begun. Now is not the time to ease up on the accelerator.
The climate crisis is already affecting our lives. From floods to extreme heat, to lack of consistent snow on our mountains, these changing conditions are affecting our health, our homes, our livelihoods and our treasured pastimes here in Vermont.
The state’s Global Warming Solutions Act and environmental justice laws are a great start. They are already having an impact on the ground. Now is the time to build on these successes and go further to protect our communities.
Vermont’s environmental and conservation groups recently joined together to lay out a shared list of priorities for our legislators as the session gets started. There are several critical areas where we can make progress this session.
First, the Affordable Heat Act must be one of these priorities this session. With so many of us heating our homes with polluting fossil fuels, cleaning up this sector in an affordable way is a necessity, and it’s a key element of the state’s Climate Action Plan.
The Affordable Heat Act could reduce the use of climate-polluting fuels for home heating over time, make clean and efficient heating appliances and home weatherization affordable for low- and moderate-income Vermonters, and ensure the climate pollution from heating sources is accurately accounted for. All these goals are in line with the climate laws we already have on the books.
Secondly, we have work to do to ensure all electricity used in Vermont comes from renewable energy sources like wind and solar. To reach that goal, we need to increase new local sources of renewable energy. This will help make our electric grid more resilient to power outages from damaging storms, like the storm we experienced in December, and bring green jobs to our state.
Electricity generation sources that cause climate pollution or toxic air pollution must be ineligible for credits designed for renewable energy sources. The Environmental Justice Advisory Council must also be allowed to provide input on the specific ways renewable energy rules are implemented, to make sure the needs and impacts on low-income populations and communities of color are considered.
Third, our river corridors need more protection under state law so that communities are protected from the devastating impacts of floods. A bill being considered this session would reduce flooding impacts and make our communities more resilient by creating a new permit requirement for any new development in river corridors. It would also improve flood resilience for existing compact settlements located near waterways.
In addition to these shared priorities among Vermont’s environmental groups, Conservation Law Foundation is also pushing for a new law to protect our waters from plastic pollution. Styrofoam from docks and buoys is known to break apart into tiny pieces of microplastic, pollute our shores and threaten the health of animals who call our waters home. Vermont’s lakes, ponds and rivers should be free of Styrofoam and this law would make sure that happens.
All these priorities are commonsense steps forward that build on the great progress we’ve made through the past few years. Vermonters deserve homes and neighborhoods free of dangerous pollution. It’s time we made that happen.
Dale Azaria is interim director of Conservation Law Foundation Vermont.
