I was born and raised in Barre, 66 years here, and never do I remember such contentious local governance.
Some councilors, blinded by their own ideology, are prioritizing national politics over local interests: Empty storefronts, budgets that are becoming unsustainable for taxpayers, years in the making. Yet, our radical councilors feel strongly they’re supporting Barre’s interests by flying the controversial BLM flag, passing the resolution to oust President Trump just days before he left office, voting against flying the Thin Blue Line flag, voting ‘no’ on resolutions supporting our police and voting ‘no’ on their union contracts, which would cost thousands of dollars alone in legal fees. These acts did nothing for Barre, didn’t help us grow or improve living here. It did nothing except allow the radicals to check off those items on their agendas as “done.”
We can agree to disagree on this, everyone has their own beliefs, but when ideology is prioritized over local governance, that’s not a “win” for Barre.
Candidates for council running on expanding affordable housing isn’t a “win” for Barre, either. It seems to me Barre has more than enough affordable housing (Barre Housing Authority, Downstreet, Highgate and hundreds of apartments, not to mention the local motels and hotels), and some of these properties changed from senior housing to Section 8 over the years. I believe most of these properties are tax exempt or pay reduced taxes, so adding more of this type housing won’t benefit Barre as a whole, and that tax burden will be distributed to the current city taxpayers, including homeowners in all wards.
Barre faces many challenges, especially the need for a thriving downtown that welcomes development, for one, and has to be affordable for everyone living in Barre, including homeowners paying taxes. Taxes will be unsustainable if this isn’t addressed, and residents will continue to move to other communities, and I think we can all agree that won’t benefit Barre one bit. Residents must start voicing opinions and voting for councilors who want to prioritize and solve the local challenges we face and improve the cost of living for all Barre residents.
Rosemary Lynn Averill lives in Barre City.
