Bern Rose’s June 18 commentary with the idea we come together on common ground is a good one, at least, in theory. As a taxpayer in our city, however, I will express my opinion, as many do, when I don’t see eye-to-eye with said councilors’ ideas and proposals, and that is our right. To believe residents should accept council’s proposals, without challenge, for the sake of civility and because said councilors are intelligent and thoughtful, is quite naïve and one-sided.
Here are some of the cockamamie discussions the council has had recently — taxing places of worship, using cameras (ka-ching) to ticket speeders, instituting an additional local option tax and instituting speeding fines based on income or car type — equal terrible ideas, and many in our community voiced their rejection of the latter, and for that reason, council retracted those type fines and will consider equal fines for all violators. If you can’t afford a speeding ticket, don’t speed. To my point, it’s likely these income-based fines may have been instituted if not for the voiced rejection by residents. I think this is how it is supposed to work, challenge bad ideas.
I wish I could support ideas our new council proposes, but I cannot support spending a lot of money unnecessarily, that we don’t have, especially after living through a 15-month pandemic. These are others: the council will resume in-person meetings yet decided to spend up to $4,500 on a hybrid meeting model so literally five to 10 resident activists can participate in council meetings from the comfort of their homes. We should have saved $4,500 by suggesting anyone who wants to attend the council meetings attend in-person. Invest up to $40,000 for consultants to evaluate traffic patterns and a truck route already evaluated in the past, which would tell us what we already know. ‘Adding positions’ — where and for what purpose? This is wasteful spending and isn’t necessary to keep our city running post-pandemic, and I ask how any of this truly benefits the majority of the residents of Barre? — simple questions our councilors should answer.
Ms. Bern’s comments would be far more credible if our city and state representatives had found common ground with the voters they represent and accepted and supported the recent charter change regarding flags. Instead, they ignored the mandate, and promoted disinformation about it, saying it would prevent individuals from raising flags when, in fact, the charter clearly restricts City Hall (aka Council!), not we the people.
I’m all for finding common ground, but it works both ways. I feel said councilors are pushing their own agendas, and it’s unfortunate because they can. Challenge our council when you disagree, it’s your right!
Rosemary Lynn Averill lives in Barre.
