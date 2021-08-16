In an excellent overview by David Delcore in a recent Times Argus our local workforce training campus is likely to change. And that is a good thing. At its heart ‘Spaudling Tech’ (as it used to be called) has been a regional asset for years. Eighteen schools refer students to a myriad of work preparation pathways. All of Central Vermont should support the regionalization that is in process of being developed.
As David points out, our long-time CVCC director, Penny Chamberlin, has moved on to a new challenge. But not without starting a process some years ago to truly regionalize the programs, governance, and perhaps also the campus. I take no credit, however my urging to her to examine governance goes back many years. This is in harmony with the direction Vermont workforce training has been moving since the creation some decades ago of regional Workforce Investment Boards (or WIBS). The career centers will at last be thoughtfully integrated into a true system. And none too soon. Too many high school grads do not have a post-high school plan. This despite school-based guidance department resources.
Integration may well ‘rope’ in the state college assets of VTC and CCV. That discussion is likewise ongoing. Many legislative colleagues — myself especially — are working to make workforce preparation career choices painless, successful and rewarding.
Please be supportive of the work our school board, and those in the region are undertaking for our youth’s successful entry into our Vermont workforce. Thanks.
Rep. Peter Anthony serves Barre City in the House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.