It’s no joke.
Climate presently receives the “existential threat” press. But the editorial in the Times Argus Weekender under this title illustrates a different threat: to viability of local government at the town level.
Updated: May 24, 2023 @ 12:42 am
Climate presently receives the “existential threat” press. But the editorial in the Times Argus Weekender under this title illustrates a different threat: to viability of local government at the town level.
Why? Towns operate on the year-round citizen’s willingness to run for office, be employed, and volunteer in a myriad of ways. These important servants live year-round in town, and our public sector requires lots of them. In New England, we love our local structure, and accountability. But that structure depends on more hands to operate than, say, a county model of governance. The housing crunch certainly hurts employer needs to hire, but, likewise, Vermont towns need for servants to sustain each.
“(In addition) a percentage of the homes purchased … did not end up being filled or lived in by year-round residents.” Instead, “communities across Vermont are now finding that properties … are being used as second homes, Airbnbs or as timeshares.” (p. C5) That goes some ways to explain why — in the face of a slow population increase — few Vermonters can locate sufficient housing. This bit of perspective has led many of my colleagues under the “Golden Dome: to be skeptical of ‘we’ll build our way out’” strategies. As well, many are skeptical of the land use regulation rollbacks on the theory housing will then jump out of the ground. The data does support this fantasy.
What is to be done to provide and protect year-round housing? That should be the dialogue. Several states faced with similar forces have carefully tailored incentives to retain units for permanent occupancy. One example is to lower the “carrying-cost(s)” of full-time occupancy. These can include targeted financing — which Vermont does some of — and differential real property taxes favoring year-round occupancy. Massachusetts has a strategy of “discounting” the real property tax rate (compared to other uses) for full-time residential use, or the attaching of covenants, deed restrictions, or an easement specifying sale for permanent year-round occupancy — sort of akin to the now-familiar use of conservation easements. Seller receives an incentive payment in return.
Shouted slogans we all hear every day for “affordability” and “deregulation” are neither targeted nor efficient in result. Each is heard repeatedly and indiscriminately, which should reveal to the reader/listener that those calls are a political agenda rather than a solution to a specific need. Housing those wanting to live here, and be year-round Vermonters, is a specific need and should beget specific strategies.
Rep. Peter Anthony lives in Barre.
