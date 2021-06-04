Two items in your May 28 publication spurred me to write this letter. First, the Montpelier City Council talks about brainstorming use of some of the city's $2.2 million “rescue” money for “big ticket” and public works projects “that are on the foreseeable horizon.” Second was Sue Book's letter to the editor titled “Atrocious streets.”
I am a past resident of Montpelier and, as an essential worker, I continue to come into the city nearly every day for work. I can always tell when I enter the city proper because the roads become an obstacle course. I agree with Sue Book that the Montpelier streets are atrocious. They are an embarrassment to our State Capitol and take an enormous financial and psychological toll on drivers and pedestrians. Maneuvering the craters on streets such as upper Main, East State Street and the Granite Street Bridge to try and avoid costly damage to cars and tires, taxes our patience. This is a situation that has gone on too long and must be addressed as a priority.
The Vermont climate is hard enough on streets, but the Montpelier streets are plagued by poor construction and a system of aging water and sewer pipes that regularly break causing more road patches. Visitors come from around the country and the world to see Montpelier. It's a shame that part of their memory will include dodging potholes.
In my view, using the “rescue money” for its designated purpose includes restoring deferred, necessary, purchases and projects like equipment and infrastructure. It should not go towards building new or “dressing up” the city with benches, flowers and the like. Over the years, it appears as though the basics have taken a back seat to expenditures on unnecessary amenities like parklets, signs and downtown decorations. Taxpayers deserve for our roads to be passable, not obstacle courses.
Christian Andresen lives in Adamant.
