Why does the city of Barre need to waste money on speed bumps? I can't think of a street in town that doesn't have enough potholes in it to slow speeds to 10 mph. I think someone simply needs a job, and they've decided installing speed bumps is the only job they are going to get.
Speed bumps make me want to increase my speed once getting over them. However, if people want to install devices such as speed bumps and speed tables that cause a hazard in the roadway, they should be fully prepared to foot the bill for auto repairs and damages caused by these speed bumps. Yes, the city is going to have to pay for any damages caused by having to regularly go over speed bumps, especially, speed bumps in residential neighborhoods where there are no lights and signs warning people of these speed bumps. So that, if you happen to hit one of these speed bumps, and it causes damage to your car, there is a process to get reimbursement from the city for damages to your suspension, flat tires or any accidents that may be caused especially in situations where there are no signs warning drivers of the upcoming obstruction in the roadway.
Sounds like many lawsuits waiting to happen, all so someone can have a job to make it through the year. If you don't like cars driving by, there are plenty of roads in Marshfield where you're lucky to have anyone drive by at all. If you want to be connected with a public road leading to your driveway then other people are going to use that road. Plain and simple.
Therefore, everywhere they want to put a speed bump the logical thing to do is simply add a stop sign rather than a speed bump. As, in my car, if I went over a speed bump at 25 mph, it would cause great damage to my tires and suspension. Since I cannot even do the speed limit to get by one of these things, it would be much more logical and cost effective. to simply put in a stop sign. At least people will be able to navigate it, and will have the same effect as a speed bump less any damage to people's cars.
John Anderson lives in Barre.
