I recently have been taking part in some seminars that allow me to connect with real estate tycoons all across the country. Not that I am particularly excited about real estate unless I can design my own. However, in order to solve the housing crisis in Vermont, it’s going to take more resources than our state has available. The big real estate investors are only interested in properties that come with several units in one package. You see these real estate investors owe big dollars to the banks, and/or shareholders.
In fact, the only thing they are concerned about is a few points. 1) Can the property generate a profit? At what cap rate over 5%? 2) Can there be hundreds of units purchased at the same time? There’s no way to make any money off just a few properties. 3) Who’s going to manage the property and work on it? Is there someone in the area who’s not going to overbill every chance they get? 4) Where in Vermont can you purchase property without everyone in the town and state getting involved, every time a lightbulb needs to be changed? There are a few places, but anything over $1 million is newsworthy, which investors who want to remain private aren’t into. Vermont isn’t a good place to have a lot of money, unless you want to be sued by one of many lawyers who have nothing better to do.
Essentially, there is a lot of money to be had out there in the world. The common staple I keep hearing is that United States will become a renter’s nation. At the current rates, property is a bad investment; pretty soon there won’t be any homes worth buying. Purchasing it in a state like Vermont is extremely high risk, and with the aging buildings, prices of them will rapidly drop, as pretty soon these aging buildings will no longer be able to be renovated. What is an 80-year-old property now will soon be 90 to 100 years old.
Which means that, if you buy such a property, you got about five to 10 years to get your money out of it and get rid of it before the building falls apart. Then all the income is basically going to renovation. You’re basically trying to get water out of a sinking ship, with a bucket.
Even though I love looking at old Vermont cottages and farms, the truth is we need to start building new stuff. We need venues, clubs and places for people to work. From a national and global perspective, the Vermont real estate market is one that should be avoided, so I am told. You do not want to own real estate in Vermont, unless you don’t mind being overbilled or having a project run way over the budget, then have the entire court system go along with the lie. I guess there are markets out there that do not have these problems, so that’s where people want to park $350 million investments.
I think we do need more people from out of state to come here and bring their money with them. However, that’s not going to happen unless someone who actually loves Vermont, becomes a billionaire and decides to invest in Vermont for some type of tax credit. Because there are probably going to be big losses at first.
There is no opportunity in Vermont for anyone to make millions of dollars, let alone billions. In Vermont, the people whom we think are rich and wealthy because they have a big house and some real estate, probably give the majority of their money to the bank, and are still collecting disability, and assistance because the property makes no money. It’s time to stop wasting money on foolish investments, cut every expense as much as possible, then start figuring out how to come up with enough money to make a difference.
John Anderson lives in Barre.
