Well, he has not disappointed me; if I am euphoric, all I have to do is to read a Walt Amses' commentary in The Times Argus to dampen that feeling. To be fair, some of his commentaries are not negative.

In his commentary “Forced birth era begins,” he uses extreme examples to support his argument. For instance, regarding some states that have restricted abortions, he refers to people in those states living under Draconian laws administered by Christian theocrats. If this were true, there would be laws against divorce because scripture condemns divorce. Using extreme examples indicates a person with a weak argument attempting to mislead.

RevJLN88*
RevJLN88*

Mr Prindiville seems to believe that women are walking wombs with breasts good only for breeding. It amazes me when people can be so blithe about who others are and what others should do. That's exactly why I support protecting the personal reproductive autonomy of every person. Please vote Yes in November for Article 22 - the Reproductive Liberty Amendment. And I have a message for "Soon2BVTexport" - your story is so important! I deeply appreciate you for sharing it. Please don't leave before you vote!

Soon2BVTexport
Soon2BVTexport

"If this idea (no sex until finacially secure) is accepted, over time the issue would go away."

Then why has unplanned pregnancy not gone away? I remember my mom calling me at college to tell me a classmate at Spaulding had committed suicide because she was pregnant. I believe it is was by CO poisoning by car exhaust.

Note, the worst I have ever heard happen to a man causing an unwanted pregnancy is paying child support.

Pregnancy is risky in the United States, particularly in "maternity care deserts." Even before hospital profits got in the way, as someone who has followed, well, probably thousands of genetic lines at this point, many, many young women died, not of flu or starvation but of infection in the postpartum period, including after a miscarriage.

