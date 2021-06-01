Dear Mr. Danziger: I appreciate your email and your apology. And I feel badly about your lifelong antipathy towards Israel.
I agree that modern Israelis are unlike the Jews you and your father used to know. The world loved Jews as victims, but cannot tolerate strong Jews who survive and thrive. Nor can the world abide a military as moral as Israel’s. While hundreds of thousands are being slain in Syria, Turkey, Yemen, Kurdistan, and the Chinese imprison a million Muslims, laser attention is focused only on Israelis’ amazing defense against rocket bombardment. Elie Wiesel said long ago the world cannot forgive the Israelis for acting morally in an immoral world.
I don’t understand what all of this has to do with your and your father’s military service.
And yes, I have been to Israel, many times. I lived there during wartime, volunteered at a kibbutz under bombardment, and paid a condolence call to a nation shortly after the Yom Kippur War. My wife and I are major benefactors to the Israel Guide Dog Center that provides guide dogs, free of charge, to Jewish, Christian and Muslim Israelis.
As to my knowledge of Palestinians, I work closely with two colleagues, one Palestinian and one an Israeli Arab, both of whom have stayed in my home. And a few years ago, I had dinner in Ramallah with Diana Buttu, former advisor to Yassir Arafat whose Guest Essay appeared in Tuesday’s New York Times.
So, yes, I have a bit of first hand knowledge.
I know we will not be able to reconcile our diametrically-opposite viewpoints. But I urge you to refrain from cartoons that appear to be a Jew murdering an Arab with the same personal disregard as Derek Chauvin. All it takes is a young, unstable white male with a semi-automatic gun to glance at your cartoon and decide to avenge that crime by firing, indiscriminately, into a gathering of Jews, even in peaceful Vermont.
Misguided, mean-spirited cartoons can, and often do, have dreadful consequences.
Dr. Robert A. Alper lives in East Dorset.
