Editor’s note: The following was written and published by the author in 2004. It has significance still today.

Farming beside a river brings with it a certain responsibility. It is the river that gives the farm its wealth. To protect and share that wealth becomes a lifelong learning process. On this farm, as with many other river valley farms, some of the buildings were built in the floodplain. A few folks from the generation who farmed here and weathered the flood of ’27 are still with us today, and they have told us about it. If a flood of that magnitude occurred today, would this barn stand? Would the heifer barn be washed away? No one knows for sure.