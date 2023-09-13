I enjoy going to live performances of my favorite singers and musical acts. Unfortunately, fan behavior at these events is getting out of hand.
This summer there have been numerous accounts of concertgoers throwing items at performers onstage. Incidents of fans tossing objects at their idols are not new; Tom Jones and Elvis Presley frequently dodged undergarments flying their way. However, the projectiles being launched today are much more dangerous than push-up bras and lace panties.
USA Today reported there have been 15 incidents of people hurling objects at entertainers in recent months. These airborne articles have included cellphones, water bottles, jewelry, sex toys, cheese wheels and in the case of a Harry Styles fan at Madison Square Garden, fried meat.
“Concerts are supposed to offer a community where folks can come together to share in the magic of live music, not have to worry about a chicken nugget hitting them in the eyeball,” stated Morgan Milardo, managing director of the Berklee Popular Music Institute in Boston.
While it is understandable that a person enjoying a Happy Meal might, in the midst of a feeding frenzy, inadvertently discard a McNugget in the direction of the stage, other items making their way to performers are harder to explain.
At a June concert by the singer Pink, an audience member threw a bag of her mother’s ashes onstage. What was the fan thinking? Perhaps she did it because her mom loved the Barbie movie and everything pink. Or maybe the girl misunderstood her mother’s wish to have her ashes “scattered at Morocco” and thought she said, “scattered at a rock show.” For whatever reason, the woman’s final resting place ended up in a New York landfill with the rest of the concert rubbish.
One motive for the increase in objects being thrown at singers is that certain fans are seeking their 15 seconds of fame with a short video of the incident on social media. Apparently, dance clips on TikTok are not meeting the attention needs of these people.
Other excuses for flinging personal effects range from momentary lapses of judgment, to a man arrested for throwing a cellphone that struck singer Bebe Rexha in the face explaining he “thought it would be funny.” Clearly, this guy didn’t realize the slapstick antics of Moe, Larry and Curly were works of fiction. Enhanced security, screening of concertgoers, and setting up barriers between the artists and the audience are all steps being taken to address this issue.
I agree this conduct has to stop; however, why not treat everyone as adults? At the risk of simplifying the solution, I suggest we just ask fans to arrive at the shows and “act nice.” I bet if this request is politely made, everyone will respond by behaving appropriately.
And since we are on the subject of concert etiquette (and while I am still deep in fantasy mode), I would like to request that, in addition to the audience treating others the way they wish to be treated, concertgoers begin sitting with similar fans during performances.
In a perfect world, venues could offer special seating sections for the following groups:
Tall people — I have spent good money to go to a performance only to have the starting lineup of a Division I basketball team sit in the row in front of me. Have a separate section of seating for all human “towers” as defined as anyone taller than me.
Fans with weak bladders — Some fellow “row residents” spend the better part of a concert walking on the tops of your feet, excusing themselves to go to the bathroom. Assign seating outside the restrooms for these folks.
Dancers — The “fans” in front of you who obstruct your view by insisting on shake, shake, shaking their booty. If I want to see these individuals gyrating, I’ll go on TikTok and look them up. Give them their own section to dance the night away, far from the music-listening fans.
Excessive talkers — Some couples sit next to you and talk all night as if they finally got reunited after 36 months apart. Provide seating in the balcony for these pairs to reconnect.
People who sing along — There are fans who will sit next to you and want to prove they know all the lyrics to every song by singing louder than the performer. While it might seem extreme to wish physical pain on these crooners, they should at the very least be banished to their own remote seating section away from others.
There you have it. I think, with my suggested ideas, going to concerts will be a much more enjoyable experience for everyone. Just to be safe, maybe we should also prohibit bringing fried processed meat products to the show.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.