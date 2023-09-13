I enjoy going to live performances of my favorite singers and musical acts. Unfortunately, fan behavior at these events is getting out of hand.

This summer there have been numerous accounts of concertgoers throwing items at performers onstage. Incidents of fans tossing objects at their idols are not new; Tom Jones and Elvis Presley frequently dodged undergarments flying their way. However, the projectiles being launched today are much more dangerous than push-up bras and lace panties.