This quarantine is wearing me down. I just want to get out of the house and get away. It has gotten to the point where I’ve become obsessed with thinking of any location other than where I have been for the past four months. I’ve even resorted to reading the world atlas for kicks. I’m so preoccupied with the concept of “somewhere else” I create games that entail naming various places and cultures.
For example, I came up with “Mark’s Around the World Café.” First, I went into the storage closet downstairs and found two old stuffed bears that belonged to my sons many years ago. Next, I sat them at the kitchen table and approached them as their waiter.
It went something like this:
Me: Good afternoon, and welcome to Mark’s Around the World Café. Can I start you off with something from the bar? Irish Coffee, Long Island Iced Tea, Alabama Slammer, Singapore Sling, a Manhattan, some Tennessee Whiskey? How about a brewed beverage? Possibly an India Pale Ale? Your non-alcoholic choices are Canada Dry, Poland Spring Water, Hawaiian Punch…
Mr. Bear: We’ll have two waters.
Me: Great. Our special today is a Greek Salad, followed by a main course of Buffalo Wings with French Fries, and a dessert option of Dutch Apple Pie, Vienna Fingers or German Chocolate Cake. Ma’am, what can I get for you today?
Miss Bear: I’ll have a salmon.
Me: I’m sorry, we don’t have any salmon. Our entrees include London Broil with Brussel Sprouts, a New York Strip Steak, Welsh Rarebit, Swedish Meatballs, Peking Duck with Chinese Dumplings…
Miss Bear: Then I’ll have salmon cakes.
Me: We don’t have salmon cakes, either. Sir, while Miss Bear is deciding, do you know what you want?
Mr. Bear: I’ll have a jar of honey.
Me: I’m sorry, a jar of honey is not on the menu…
Miss Bear: OK, I’ll have salmon salad.
Me: We don’t have salmon salad.
Mr. Bear: A big bowl of berries for me.
Me: We don’t have big bowls of berries, either.
Miss Bear: I’ll have salmon casserole.
Me: We do not have salmon casserole. We do not have salmon in a bowl. We do not have salmon here or there. We do not have salmon anywhere. We do not have salmon, and I don’t care. We do not have salmon, you simple bear!
Mr. Bear: Can I rummage through your trash?
Me: No.
Mr. Bear: How about if I tear down your bird feeder for some seeds?
Me: Certainly not. Your other options at Mark’s Around the World Café include Hungarian Goulash, Coney Island Hot Dogs, Philly Cheesesteaks, Italian Sandwiches or Virginia Ham. Maybe you’re looking for breakfast fare? We have English Muffins, Belgium Waffles or French Toast. Perhaps a Danish?
Mr. Bear: You’re just listing any food you can think of that includes the name of a place or a culture. Personally, I find this to be a ridiculous premise for a column.
Me: More ridiculous than talking teddy bears? Look, I’ve had enough of your insolence. You and your lady friend need to find another establishment to get served an imaginary meal. This café is officially closed!
My obsession with names of places far away from my Northfield confinement is not limited to lame games with stuffed animals. I’ve been spending a good portion of my time coming up with silly puns using different locations. Puns are good for my Seoul. As soon as I think of one, I find myself Russian to try to come up with another. And after that, I immediately want Samoa. I will let my mind Rome to all corners of the Earth in search of more silliness.
For example, I went to the kitchen for some iced tea, and an ice Cuba fell on the floor. I looked around, and wondered out loud, “Where did the Iceland?”
There is no limit to how shameful I can be with my puns. This morning, I imagined I had a friend named Della and wondered, tomorrow what will Delaware? And then I told myself, if I see Della later today, Alaska.
It gets worse.
I went to my closet, grabbed a necktie, threw it over my shoulder, and said to no one in particular, “Where did the Thailand?” Oman. Kenya believe I would stoop this low?
The good news is I’m going to bed soon and this madness will be done for the day. And I have something to look forward to tomorrow. When returning the bears to the closet, I found a stuffed rabbit in the toy crate. In the morning, I will invite him to my café. I’ll bet I can interest my new bunny friend in a Fuji apple and some Lima beans. Or maybe some Swiss chard.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
