Lying is so easy, everybody is doing it. According to an article in Psychological News, a recent survey determined the average American tells 15 lies per day. OK, I just lied. See how simple it is? The survey actually found the average American tells four lies a day. Before you get too smug, let’s put this number in perspective. With a world population of 8 billion people, this means the ninth commandment is being broken 32 billion times every single day. Wow.
I suspect a main reason lying has become so prevalent is because we are surrounded by people stretching the truth. Politicians, celebrities, manufacturers, lawyers — everyone equivocates and fibs so frequently, dishonesty has become the norm.
Lying dates back to Neanderthal man, where survival of male members of the species depended on the ability to avoid telling the truth. An example of how a misrepresentation of the facts saved our ancestors is demonstrated in a realistic dramatization performed by the column’s Off the Mark actors.
Cavewoman Ugg: Hey Ugg, does this saber tooth tiger fur make my butt look big?
Cavewoman Ugg: Excuse me?
Caveman Ugg: I said not at all, dear.
Eventually, as we evolved, there was no longer a need to lie for survival. However, we maintained the skill of delivering deceptive statements to be used in certain situations, often because dishonesty is easier than telling the truth. For example, we lie to trick our kids (“And one day a year, a bearded man pulled by flying reindeer lands on the roof of every house in the world, climbs down the chimney and delivers toys”); we lie to save money (“I didn’t realize I was speeding, officer”); and we lie to ease awkward social situations (“Your baby is so beautiful!”).
I was born in 1959, and for my entire life, it seems people for the most part have been honest folk, picking and choosing rare occasions for misleading others with fabricated stories. Unfortunately, lately, lying has increased and become a bit of a sport.
In the political arena, there are some people trying to outdo each other as the King of the Whoppers. One politician in the news lately is clearly the “GOAT” of lying.
Being called a GOAT used to have negative connotations. When I say this particular person is a GOAT, I am using today’s definition, meaning he is the Greatest Of All Time. This guy lies about his lies.
In the spirit of keeping the column apolitical, I will not identify this perjurer. Let’s just say the chap’s name might rhyme with George Santos. Or Anthony Devolder. Or — not to drag this out — Kitara Ravache. The beauty of this bozo’s lies is they are so comprehensive, we don’t even know who he really is. By virtue of his expert and proficient use of the exaggerated word, this man is the Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods and Tom Brady of his domain.
Up until a few years ago, telling the truth was important to most people, and we followed the example of George Washington when it came to honesty.
In the original tale of the integrity of our first president, we learned George was 6 years old when he received a hatchet as a gift from his father. George did as any child would do with a single-handed, striking tool with a sharp blade. He proceeded to go outside and cut, chop and cleave everything in his zip code. One of the unfortunate victims of the child’s slashing spree was his father’s beloved cherry tree.
When George’s father discovered what he had done, he confronted the boy. Young George bravely said, “I cannot tell a lie … I did cut it with my hatchet.” In the story, Washington’s father embraced him and rejoiced that his son’s honesty was worth more than a thousand trees.
It’s a pretty good bet that shortly after this Hallmark moment, a child protective services agency paid a visit to George’s father to discuss endangerment issues with giving a 6-year-old a hatchet. But I digress.
Today, with our loose interpretation of the truth, I suspect rather than confessing to his father, George would have retained legal counsel. It might have gone something like this:
George’s lawyer: When asked by your father if you cut down the cherry tree, did you say it was true?
George Washington: I said it was true-ish …
So, where do we go from here? I think if we are going to stop this terrible trend of shameless lying, we need to reset our collective moral compass. In order to do this, every single one of us needs to stop telling even the simplest of lies. And it needs to happen right now.
Honestly, I’ve never seen anything like this unscrupulous behavior in my 45 years on this planet.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
