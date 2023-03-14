Lying is so easy, everybody is doing it. According to an article in Psychological News, a recent survey determined the average American tells 15 lies per day. OK, I just lied. See how simple it is? The survey actually found the average American tells four lies a day. Before you get too smug, let’s put this number in perspective. With a world population of 8 billion people, this means the ninth commandment is being broken 32 billion times every single day. Wow.

I suspect a main reason lying has become so prevalent is because we are surrounded by people stretching the truth. Politicians, celebrities, manufacturers, lawyers — everyone equivocates and fibs so frequently, dishonesty has become the norm.

