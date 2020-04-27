In a recent column I suggested certain song titles to give us comfort and inspiration during these difficult times. The fact is, you don’t need some hack columnist providing advice. You also don’t need any politicians with ulterior motives telling you how to get through this pandemic. What you need is a proven motivator with a boundless supply of clichés. I have such a person in mind; my old high school football coach.
It was in New Jersey during the late 1970s. I would say we were a terrible team, but we weren’t even that good. Short on skills, stature and desire, we basically had no business walking onto a football field. Despite our lack of success on the gridiron, every Saturday we returned to strap on the shoulder pads, don our helmets and get pummeled by the opposition.
One reason we were inspired to come back each week was to listen to the pearls of wisdom spewed by our clipboard-clutching leader. Coach was the master of clichés — even by sporting standards. In addition to his propensity for speaking in overused phrases, Coach was famous for his occasionally cryptic sayings. Every so often a player would make some boneheaded move that would elicit a groan from the man and he would yell out, “What are you doing? You look like a studhorse at the county fair!” The offending player would pause and take a moment to contemplate what stallions and carnivals has to do with blocking another player. To this day, I have no idea what the statement was supposed to mean.
Another saying coach was fond of uttering was, “They put their jockstraps on one leg at a time.” Although I now see this observation was intended to help us realize our opponents were human, at the time the relevance of the other teams’ dressing habits escaped me. What concerned my buddies and me wasn’t that the other team knew how to properly put on a jock strap. What worried us was that their jock straps were 10 times bigger than our own.
Some of the sayings coach offered had a detrimental effect on our team’s performance. An example of words of wisdom that slowed our progress was, “Winners never quit; and quitters never win.” This saying was constantly being thrown at us during times of competitive adversity. The problem with the adage, when used as a motivator for this group of players, was that it was entirely too confusing. We’d be standing around during a time-out when our quarterback “Putt Putt” (a kid who spent the better part of his high school days trying to eradicate a nickname acquired after a blackboard flatulence incident) would come to the huddle.
Putt Putt: Coach said to run “32 Red Herring off the right guard and Old Spice, on three.” Oh yeah, and he said to remember — what was it? — “Buy High, Sell Low.” That wasn’t it. “Red Sky at Night, Sailor’s delight.” No. What the heck was it? I’ve got it, “Winners never quit, and quitters never win.”
Bob: Hey, Putt Putt, what exactly does that mean?
Ken: It means if you win, you don’t have to quit because, well, because you’re a winner. But if you’re winning and then you quit you can’t win anymore because you’re a loser.
Putt Putt: No, no. It means that winners can’t quit because then they would not be winners, they’d be quitters, and quitters can’t be winners by virtue of the definition of the word quit.
Ken: That’s what I said.
Phil: That’s not it. You see, quitters.
Referee: Are you guys ready to play?
Putt Putt: Just a minute, sir. Guys, I think I’ve got it this time. If you’re a quitter —
As good as he was with confusing axioms, coach excelled in dispensing sports cliches. I think, if he was around today, coach might give us a moving message to help inspire us during this pandemic. I envision his pep talk going something like this:
“I liked what I saw today. I’m really proud of the way you’ve been hanging in there. You’ve silenced the critics. You’ve really dug deep. You have unlimited potential. Nobody believed in us. We’ve got a real barn burner with COVID-19. We have a long way to go; we’re not where we need to be yet. We need to give 110%. It’s do or die right now. You know what it takes to win. We have to control the tempo. The momentum is swinging the other way. Focus on the fundamentals. We need to be consistent if we want to win this one. Let’s get on the same page. It’s us against the world. Now get out there, and give it everything you have. And remember, winners never quit, and quitters never win.”
Mark S. Albury is sticking it out in Northfield Falls.
