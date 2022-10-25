As long as humans have been on the planet Earth, people have tried to find ways to gain an unfair edge when engaged in competitive endeavors. Anyone who does believe cheating has been around since early man need only to watch an episode of the historically accurate Flintstones television show. Whenever Fred is seen bowling, he blatantly steps over the foul line to deliver the ball down the lane. While cheating has been around for thousands of years, it seems as if it is becoming more prevalent lately.
Last month, it was reported two participants in a fishing tournament in Ohio were caught trying to pull one over on the other competitors. Jake Runyan and Chase Comisky of Cleveland were taking part in the Lake Erie walleye competition. At the end of the day, when officials were weighing the gentlemen’s catch, they noticed something fishy besides the walleyes. Apparently, each of the entries submitted by Runyan and Comisky weighed more than your average fourth-grade child. After investigating, it was determined the contestants had stuffed lead weights into their fish to make them heavier and win the prize money.
This isn’t the first case of fishermen cheating in a competition. In August 2021, during a bass fishing tournament at Caddo Lake in Louisiana, Hunter Moss and Phillip Purcell decided to increase their odds of winning by switching the fish they caught in the tournament with larger fish they brought along in the boat during the event. Unfortunately, this particular pair of absent-minded anglers didn’t think anyone would notice the fish they brought with them had already been cleaned and filleted, and the duo were caught “bread-handed.”
After the lead balls were discovered in the walleyes at the Ohio weigh-in, the other contestants surrounded Runyan and Comisky and started arranging for the dishonest men to “sleep with the fishes.” Police officers arrived at the scene in time to save the pair from the angry mob.
Hiding foreign objects in a body leads me to the second case of cheating recently in the news. Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann was accused by reigning five-time world champion Magnus Carleson of cheating. A report from Chess.com found it is likely Niemann cheated over 100 times in his professional career. Rather than deny the accusations, Niemann said that number was very high compared to the actual times he has cheated.
Niemann’s shameless admission had his competitors, including Carleson, leery about playing against him. Prior to the U.S. Chess Championships in St. Louis last week, rumors began to swirl that Niemann used a vibrating device concealed in his body to receive signals and gain an unfair advantage over his opponents. I will not disclose where this device was supposedly hidden, but suffice it to say even on a clear day, the sun would not shine on it. Niemann took umbrage with the accusations and offered to strip and play naked to prove he is not using any concealed devices.
Chess officials did not want to threaten the dignity of the competition in any way, so rather than taking Niemann up on his offer, they opted to slowly wave a metal detecting wand over the seat of his pants with the deliberation of a beachcomber looking for booty in the sand.
While bummed to read about this atrocity, I was getting behind in today’s word count and was grateful for the opportunity to use some cheeky puns. Before I could learn if officials got to the bottom of the chess situation and found any junk in Niemann’s trunk, a cheating scandal in another competition reared its ugly head.
Fat Bear Week, an annual competition which allows community members to choose their favorite big bear in Alaska’s Katmai National Park, was rocked by a voting scandal. Organizers explain the contest is a fun way to celebrate fat bears. No bears were available to comment on how much pleasure they derive from this particular contest.
Each year, Katmai Park rangers select 12 bears and provide two photos of the animals, one taken in mid-July and the other taken in early-September. During this time, bears eat a considerable amount of food as they gain weight before hibernating. The public votes online to determine which bear is so good at getting fat that the animal should advance to the next round. This year Bear “435,” also known as Holly, initially appeared to triumph over Bear “747” in the contest’s semifinals, but an investigation revealed Holly had been propelled to victory due to someone (or some bear) bombarding the online balloting with 9,000 spam votes. Fortunately, once the scam was noticed and rectified, Bear 747 advanced in the competition.
A contrite Holly went back to the river to enjoy some lead-free salmon.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
