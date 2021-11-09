I don’t mean to brag, but dogs really love me. In the spirit of full disclosure, I believe it’s because they think I taste good.
It turns out I have been bitten more times than the general population of Transylvania. Of course, my chomps come courtesy of canines, not counts. For some strange reason, as hard as I try to project an image of physical strength and intimidation, dogs see me as a 175-pound milk bone.
A recent example of this phenomenon occurred a short time ago, when a friend and I stopped at a rest stop on the interstate. After using the facilities, we were walking back to the car and saw a family sitting on a small stonewall near the parking area. There was a father, mother, son, daughter and a dog. If it wasn’t for their masks, the port-a-lets in the background, and the signs listing the COVID-19 restrictions for the area, it could have been a Norman Rockwell painting.
As we approached, I said hi, and the family responded in kind. Well, most of them did. Fido decided to use his teeth to convey his welcome. Before you could say “Cujo,” the dog lunged at me and attempted to take an unauthorized taste of my upper thigh.
Fortunately, I was wearing cargo shorts and had my cell phone in my pocket. Due to this obstruction, Mr. Dog from Hell’s teeth failed to penetrate flesh. It was a small comfort to realize my phone was capable of not only providing YouTube cat videos and receiving endless spam email, the device could also protect certain body parts from ill-behaved dogs.
“I don’t understand. He has never done that before,” the appalled owner of the pet stammered, pulling on the leash of the half-witted hound.
“I guess you can’t say that again!” I responded, more harshly than intended. The fact is adrenalin was still coursing through my veins. For as long as I can remember, when it comes to dogs expressing their emotions, other people get the tail; I get the teeth.
Yesterday, I was at the food store when I saw a magazine at the checkout. The publication was called “A Dog’s Brain” and it had a subtitle which read, “How Canines Think, Feel and Learn.” I decided to make the purchase and see if I could figure out why these animals found me to be so irresistible in a chew-toy kind of way.
As soon as I got home, I sat down on the sofa and started reading. The magazine was divided into three subsections: The Canine Brain, Understanding Emotion, and Training Tips. As I perused the titles of the individual articles, it became apparent the content had an agenda bias. Titles like, “Your Dog is Smarter than You Think,” “The Kindness of Canines,” and “Why Dogs are Better Than Cats,” led me to believe a Border Collie was sitting at his owner’s computer somewhere cranking out pro-dog articles and submitting them under clever pseudonyms like Groucho Barks and Otto Von Longdog.
Clearly, I was going to have to solve the mystery of my bite-ability elsewhere. I went online and searched the internet.
Before long, I stumbled upon an article in Psychology Today which discussed why some people get bitten more often than others. The author of the piece was a gentleman named Stanley Coren, PhD. I suspected the letters after his name stood for Psychologist has Dog, as the man spent most of the essay putting the dog biting blame on the victim.
After a bit of pyscho-babble pertaining to dogs, drool and a guy named Pablov, Coren wrote about a recent study conducted by researchers from the University of Liverpool who decided to explore the issue of canines biting people. At the end of their work, the scientists determined certain human personality characteristics increased the likelihood a person might get bitten by a strange dog. The main “fang factor” trait identified was being neurotic.
Dr. Coren concluded his article by stating that a person high on the personality dimension of neuroticism may be fidgety and exhibit body language which offends the animal. “Thus, the person can become a target of canine aggression simply because they make the dogs near them uncomfortable.”
Fearing I might fall into this category, I immediately looked up the definition of a neurotic person.
Merriam-Webster explained that neurotic people are prone to negative emotions such as anxiety, depression, anger and guilt.
While it was a relief to learn, based on this description, that I was not neurotic, I still felt apprehension, sadness and a little bit of annoyance when I considered the fact that the reason dogs bite me might be my own fault. The whole thing made me feel terrible.
Mark Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
