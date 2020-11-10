I just celebrated my 61st birthday. As such, this week I was planning to write a light column about my recent obsessive thoughts of mortality.
While procrastinating online prior to the task at hand, I stumbled across a comprehensive list of phrases. This glossary of terms was so complete it occurred to me that anything worth saying has already been said. And then I was struck with a brilliant idea. Rather than trying to come up with sentences off the top of my head and putting them together to create paragraphs, I could just slap together some of these phrases, and voila; instant column! No reason to reinvent the wheel. You’ll get the same bang for your buck, and I’ll be on easy street. It’s a no brainer.
So, without further ado, here goes nothing …
As I mentioned, I’m getting on in years, having completed 61 orbits around the sun. I’m happy to report I’m still alive and kicking. All in all, I’m quite heathy. That is to say, all systems are “go” across the board. Certainly, I’m no spring chicken, but I’m not on my last legs, either. Some might say I’m as fit as a fiddle. Right as rain. Cute as a bug’s ear. Living my salad days.
I’m not going to beat around the bush; it’s not all a barrel of laughs in a bed of roses. Occasionally, I have below par bad hair days, where I feel as old as the hills, and find myself at wit’s end. However, I’m pleased as punch to be able to tell you those days are few and far between. As luck would have it, I have a lot on my plate. I keep as busy as a bee, with my nose to the grindstone, and often burn the candle at both ends in order to go that extra mile at work.
As they say, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Fortunately – far be it from me to blow my own horn – I have achieved a perfect work/life balance. When not bringing home the bacon, I am in my element: a happy-go-lucky, footloose and fancy-free social butterfly, having the time of my life. I have been known to paint the town red until the party’s over and the cows come home. It’s a feather in my cap that right now I’ve got my mojo working.
By and large, I am not a basket case. In fact, I’m a pretty sharp cookie. Between you and me and the bedpost, I can safely say, without a shadow of a doubt, there are no bats in my belfry.
But let’s get down to brass tacks. It’s time to get off my high horse and discuss the elephant in the room. If I had my druthers, I’d live forever. Unfortunately, the writing is on the wall. Not to jump the gun here but one day, my body is going to go to the dogs. Right now I’m up and about, full of vim and vigor, but I could always take a turn for the worse.
Make no bones about it. It’s a foregone conclusion that my days are numbered. Let’s not mince words here. At some point, I’m going to have to break the oxygen habit and give up the ghost. Kick the bucket; bite the dust; buy the farm; cash in my chips; fall off my perch. I don’t mean to beat a dead horse, but suffice it to say, in due course, I will shuffle off this mortal coil.
Rest assured, I do not have one foot in the grave. Nor do I have plans to throw in the towel. I will fight the good fight. I have chosen to take the inevitability of eventually playing that great gig in the sky with a grain of salt. Rather than dwell on it, I will refuse to knuckle under. I will step up to the plate and pull out all the stops. Put my best foot forward in order to live long and prosper. I’ll make hay while the sun shines, keep my chin up, keep my nose clean and always see my glass as half full.
Most importantly, I will remember it ain’t over till the fat lady sings. So, I’ll make it a point to enjoy life to the fullest until it’s time to face the music.
I’ll bet you dollars to donuts that the concept of using existing phrases for today’s column has gone over like a lead balloon with my readers. Next week, instead of sticking my neck out and trying something new, I’ll go back to the drawing board and write a piece with a format that is old hat. I can only hope you will be waiting with bated breath to read it.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
