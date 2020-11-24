We are in the midst of another wave of COVID-19, and the state has renewed restrictions to fight the pandemic. After temporarily closing last spring, gyms in Vermont got the OK in June to reopen under certain conditions. However, many workout facilities are shutting their doors again until the latest outbreak of the virus is contained.
As one who enjoys exercise, I know how disappointing this health club trend is to many of my fellow Green Mountain State residents. I am here to tell you you don’t have to go to a gym with fancy equipment and surroundings in order to achieve your physical fitness goals. There are many activities which can be done in the home to help you maintain that awe-inspiring physique until COVID-19 finally goes away. Allow me to assume the role of Coach Albury and provide you with a few quarantine workout ideas.
First, it is important to prepare for your training session. You can begin by stretching the truth, loosening your tongue, bending an ear and flexing your schedule. Another popular warm-up consists of turning the thermostat to 90.
Next, I suggest you participate in a variety of exercises aimed at providing a full-body workout. Start by curling your hair. Follow this movement by going online and pressing a dumbbell on his conspiracy theories. An often overlooked area of the body is the lumbar region. If you are behind in your payments, call your creditors for back extensions. And let’s not neglect those deltoids. Work your shoulders with the good military press found on the Department of Defense website. Isolate the triceps by grabbing a spoon and doing dips into that half-gallon of ice cream in the freezer. If you are really set on pumping iron, go to your music collection and pick up a few old heavy-metal CDs.
In order to hit your core muscles, I offer a few nocturnal exercises. Start by sitting up in bed repeatedly in the middle of the night to fret about everything going on in the world. Then go into the kitchen, grab a bag of chips and do some crunches. For a more advanced abdominal workout, consider reverse crunches. This exercise involves getting in your car and backing up quickly several times without opening the garage door. Next, work on your traps by putting new cheese in the mouse enticement apparatus in the attic.
It’s important not to neglect your legs. To address this body part, buy a tray of chicken drumsticks for a dinner that involves multiple leg lifts. Complement the lower limb workout by sitting on the couch after the meal and doing squat for a couple hours. While engaged in this muscle-building-by-osmosis activity, multitask with a visit to the Vermont Agriculture website to learn the proper way to raise your calves.
A good home fitness exercise designed to finish toning consists of chasing a bean burrito with a carbonated beverage and doing burpees.
After all of this exercise, you are going to feel great. But don’t head to the shower yet. Every good workout session ends with a cardio activity. To get the heart rate up, slowly let your mind wander. Progress to walking a fine line, jogging your memory and eventually running your mouth.
If organized aerobics is more to your liking, kick a habit, hop on the bandwagon, skip brushing your teeth and jump to conclusions.
What’s that? Spinning class is your cardio preference? How about cycling through the news websites, and backpedaling on a commitment.
Don’t limit yourself to the more well-known cardio activities. You can also binge-watch TV until your head swims. Or read political posts on social media until you are climbing the walls. Maybe dance around a sensitive topic, or have a row with a loved one. Find a closet full of stuff you don’t need and perform some boxing. Or hike up a pair of loose, beltless pants.
If these workout ideas don’t suit your needs, you can always watch a YouTube video on microwave oven repair for circuit training. Or log onto the internet and join an underground movement for resistance training. Or go outside and run across the railroad tracks for cross-training (a potentially high-impact workout).
When it comes to home workouts, there are no limits.
Well, that will do it for this column. Join me next week when I discuss performing do-it-yourself surgeries at home during the pandemic. It’s sure to be a real cut-up.
And now it’s time to get to my own daily workout. Today, the plan is to let my imagination run wild.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
