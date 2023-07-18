Last week, Vermont experienced epic flooding, which devastated much of the state. During the past week, I have seen a reemergence of the “Vermont Strong” logo and slogan to express the resiliency of our residents. While my heart goes out to the many people who suffered through this event and who will feel the effects of the flooding for years, I know that Vermonters are indeed strong, and we will get through this.
Today, I thought I would update a column idea I had a few years ago that combined my love of music with my love for the state I have called home for the past 35 years. It went something like this …
Throughout the years, many out-of-state artists have recorded songs containing references to Vermont. For example, there was Queen’s anthem to deer-hunting season, “Another One Bites the Dust” and Van Morrison’s tribute to our Jersey cows, “Brown-Eyed Girl.” And let’s not forget Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson back in the ’80s singing about the rest of Vermont’s bovine population in “Ebony and Ivory.” Several musicians recorded songs which alluded to the network of back roads in our state. The Byrds did “Turn, Turn, Turn,” the Beatles “The Long and Winding Road,” and Bobby Lewis, in his ode to mud season travel, “Tossin’ and Turnin’.” And who could forget Diana Ross and the Supremes espousing the merits of owning a Subaru in Vermont in “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough?”
Even Vermont politics have been recognized by well-known musical acts. The Bee Gees were most certainly referring to one of our Legislature sessions when they recorded “Jive Talkin’.” In the late ’90s when the controversial Act 60 first passed, both sides of that particular debate were covered in song. Pro Act 60 songs included Pink Floyd’s “Money,” Ray Stevens’ “Everything is Beautiful,” and Dionne Warwick’s “That’s what Friends are For.” Anti Act 60 songs included Dire Strait’s “Money for Nothing,” the Doobie Brother’s “What a Fool Believes,” and Isaac Hayes’ “Theme from Shaft.”
Some performers have even paid tribute to the ultimate Vermont institution — the creamee stand — in their music. KC and the Sunshine Band sang about extra jimmies on a cone with “That’s the Way I Like It,” and Chubby Checker praised the vanilla/chocolate combo creamee in his classic, “The Twist.”
Another Vermont reference in music dates all the way back to 1954 when Bill Haley and the Comets, commenting on the excessive overtime hours of local quarry workers, released the single, “Rock Around the Clock.”
These are examples of songs which reached the charts. However, plenty of lesser-known alternate versions of popular tunes have been recorded about the Green Mountain State. Songs such as:
Tony Orlando and Dawn — “Tie a Metal Sap Bucket Round the Old Maple Tree.”
The Doors — “Light My Burn Barrel.”
Fleetwood Mac — “Grow Your Own Whey.”
Andy Williams — Moo River.”
The Archies — “Sugar, Sugar on Snow.”
The Beatles — “I Want to Hold Your Ham.”
The Animals — “The House of the Rising Grass.”
Sugarloaf — “Green-up Lady.”
The Bee Gees — “How Deep is Your Well?”
Nancy Sinatra — “These Mud Boots were Made for Walking,”
The Miracles — “The Tracks of My Deer.”
Donovan — “Season of the Stick.”
The Bee Gees — “How Do You Mend a Broken Harvester?”
Neil Young — “Only Lard Can Break Your Heart.”
The Rolling Stones — “Get Off of My Property.”
Ray Charles – “Hit the Road, Deer Jacker.”
The Beatles — “He Loves Ewe.”
Bill Dees — “Disco Duct Tape.”
Debby Boone — “You Light Up My Woodstove.”
Simon and Garfunkel — “Covered Bridge Over Troubled Waters.”
Steve Miller — “Black Fly Like an Eagle.”
Ben E. King — “Deer-stand By Me.”
The Angels – “My Boyfriend’s Hairy Back.”
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – “Phishing in the Dark.”
Neil Diamond — “Forever in Flannel.”
The Beach Boys — “Sloop John Deere.”
Pink Floyd — Wish You Weren’t Here.”
Toby Keith — “Craft Beer for My Horses.”
The Rolling Stones — “Brown Maple Sugar.”
Neil Young — “Hearts of Gold Towns.”
Jimi Hendrix — “Purple Eggplant.”
Eric Clapton — “I Shot the Spikehorn.”
Traffic — “Low Spark from Off the Low Set Plow.”
Peter, Paul and Mary — “Leaving on a Jet Ski.”
James Brown — “Papa’s Got a Brand-New Bag Balm.”
Tony Orlando and Dawn — “Knock Three Times on the Furnace if You Want Heat.”
Bob Dylan — “Like a Rolling Roadblock.”
Steely Dan — “Reeling in the Bass.”
Boston — “More than a Pothole.”
Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty — “Stop Draggin’ My Muffler Around.”
Stephen Stills — “Love the Cow You’re With.”
Fleetwood Mac — “Don’t Stop (Thinking About Tomorrow).”
Because we are Vermont Strong.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.