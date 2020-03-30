Gov. Phil Scott issued a statewide “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order effective until April 15. Some residents are intimidated by the idea of being cooped up in their homes for an extended period of time. The governor’s directive is all the more difficult for these folks to imagine having just gotten through another Vermont winter.
Unfortunately, this is the hand we have been dealt. We are all going to have to work together and do our part to beat COVID-19.
With the governor’s order in mind, I thought it might be useful to provide a list of things to do around the house which are guaranteed to help pass the time. Without further ado, I present to you the following:
“Stay Home, Stay Safe” Activities for the Whole Family
1. Fill your living room with sand, turn the thermostat up to 95, and pretend you are in Florida on spring break.
2. Using your microwave oven, determine the melting point of various items around the house.
3. Give family members elaborate Sharpie tattoos.
4. Surf down the basement steps on the ironing board.
5. Set a chair in front of the refrigerator and watch the dairy products reach their “sell by” date.
6. Make a pair of pajamas out of duct tape.
7. Put a kiddie pool in the garage, stock it with fish, and set a three trout limit for family members.
8. Bring your ride on mower into the house and hold a tractor pull.
9. Practice the art of knife juggling.
10. Saw 28 inches off the legs of the dining room table, sit on the floor and pretend you are eating all of your meals at a Japanese steak house.
11. Hang chairs from the paddles of the ceiling fan and create an amusement ride for small pets.
12. Make the world’s largest milkshake in the washing machine.
13. Collect all the shoelaces in the house and macramé hanging plant holders.
14. Fill the bathtub with dirt and start a worm farm.
15. Train cluster flies to perform tricks and hold a Fly Circus for the family.
16. Make cluster fly jewelry out of untrainable cluster flies.
17. See how much livestock you can order online.
18. Cut 18 holes in the floor around the house and sponsor a family miniature golf tournament.
19. Make a vest for your dog out of dryer lint.
20. Teach your cat to read.
21. Cut the toes off several pair of socks, sew them together, and make homemade snake sweaters for your favorite zoo.
22. Pass out canned goods from the pantry and play “expiration” poker.
23. Get a bowl and a pair of scissors and hone your beautician skills by giving all family members a haircut.
24. Open the doors and windows, take out the screens, and hang a bird feeder and suet ball in the living room for an interactive wildlife experience.
25. Take a marker, put numbers on Skittles, and dump them into the toilet. Then flush the toilet and briefly relive the missing excitement of watching a NASCAR race.
26. Ban showers in the house and hold a worst-smelling family member contest.
27. Using black and green raisins representing the Union and Confederate armies, track the troop movements during the three-day battle of Gettysburg in real time around your house.
28. Have your kids practice their SAT test-taking skills by using #2 pencils to fill in all of the “O”s in every book in the house.
29. Find some old spray paint cans, give each kid a family gang nickname, and have them practice “tagging” the outside walls of the house with graffiti featuring their new moniker.
And finally, If you have hoarded toilet paper, take a pen and write on each individual sheet of each 1,000-sheet roll, “I am not a considerate person.”
Mark S. Albury is self-isolating in Northfield Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.