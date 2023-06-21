Last summer, 92 million Americans went camping. And that number doesn’t include the 40 million of us forced to set up camp waiting in line for service at the Division of Motor Vehicles. For some reason, people love to get outdoors in their free time to enjoy the fresh air and beauty of nature.

I am not a recreational camper. Lying on the ground among the bugs, small critters and larger animals with sharp teeth is not my idea of a relaxing time. Furthermore, I see sleeping outside under the stars as taking a step backwards. We have evolved as a species to the point we now get our shuteye on comfortable beds, cook food on modern appliances and take care of our bodily functions in bathrooms with indoor plumbing. There is no need to schlep our stuff into the woods to perform these same activities while pretending to have fun.