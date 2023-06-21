Last summer, 92 million Americans went camping. And that number doesn’t include the 40 million of us forced to set up camp waiting in line for service at the Division of Motor Vehicles. For some reason, people love to get outdoors in their free time to enjoy the fresh air and beauty of nature.
I am not a recreational camper. Lying on the ground among the bugs, small critters and larger animals with sharp teeth is not my idea of a relaxing time. Furthermore, I see sleeping outside under the stars as taking a step backwards. We have evolved as a species to the point we now get our shuteye on comfortable beds, cook food on modern appliances and take care of our bodily functions in bathrooms with indoor plumbing. There is no need to schlep our stuff into the woods to perform these same activities while pretending to have fun.
I was talking to a friend who loves to camp with his family. My buddy’s tales of adventure were so alluring they piqued my curiosity, and I began to have second thoughts about giving this pastime a try. My main objection to camping is that it is done outdoors. It occurred to me, I could bivouac with one minor modification. I could set up a campsite in the house instead of in the forest.
I went online to learn what I would need for my excursion and found “Embracing the Wind,” a blog which provided a list of tips for the beginner camper. Next, I went through the suggestions one at a time, to prepare for my “trip.”
— Pick your campsite ahead of time.
I walked around the house and explored my camping options using the tried-and-true “Goldilocks” method. The bedroom carpeting was too soft. The tile floor in the kitchen was too hard. The rug in the living room was just right. I decided to set up camp in the living room. Check.
— Choose somewhere close to home.
The living room was as close to home as I was going to get. Check.
— Don’t be afraid to camp alone.
My plan was to attempt this endeavor alone except for Mr. Jigs, the stuffed monkey from my childhood who sleeps with me every night. Check.
— Try the least popular campgrounds.
I remember there were some unruly kids who shared my last name who camped out in the living room once, but that was years ago. I haven’t seen anyone set up a tent in the front room in years. Check.
— Practice setting up your tent at home.
I grabbed a large blanket, secured two corners to the sofa end tables using heavy books and tied the other two corners to chairs from the kitchen. Next, I threw my sleeping bag and provisions into the tent. Check.
— Bring extra tent steaks (sic).
This tip seemed a little excessive. I’ve been trying to watch my cholesterol, so I skipped the tent steaks and packed tuna sandwiches, instead. Check.
I made another tuna sandwich and added it to the cooler. Check.
— Never store food in your tent; hang a bear bag or put food in the car.
I’m not sure what a bear bag is, but it sounds intimidating. I went out to the garage and threw my sandwiches in the back seat of the car. Check.
— Respect wildlife from a distance.
There are usually crazy summer parties taking place in my neighborhood, but out of respect, I put the binoculars away and vowed to stay away from the picture window and ignore the wildlife while camping. Check.
— Bring a rope to hang a tarp or wet clothes.
My roof doesn’t leak, and I have a clothes dryer downstairs. I passed on this advice. Check.
I couldn’t remember where I put my memory-foam pillow, so I grabbed a feather pillow. Check.
— Don’t overpack; just bring the basics.
I thought about this for a minute, and decided to remove my laptop, Rand McNally Road Atlas, Bluetooth stereo speakers, polished stone collection and drone from the tent. Check.
— Check your sleeping bag before crawling into it; you don’t want to share it with a snake or any other creature.
This pointer goes a long way in explaining why my tent was set up in the living room. No snakes or other creatures were found. Check.
The final bit of advice offered on the blog was not to sweat the small stuff. “Things are going to go wrong,” the author stated. “Just keep your sense of humor and be a happy camper.”
Thanks to the helpful list and preparation ideas, I had a very uneventful night camping out in the living room. Truth be told, camping turned out to be a lot of fun. Just ask Mr. Jigs.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.