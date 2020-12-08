T’was the night before Christmas, and try as I might,
I had no idea for a column to write.
One Darn Tough was hung over back of a chair,
The other was AWOL — no longer a pair.
I found myself nestled, all snug in the bed;
While fears about COVID bounced ’round in my head.
Clad in the same sweatpants I’d worn since last spring,
Awaiting the slumber the Sandman would bring.
When out in the yard, a loud bang and a crash.
I expected to see someone’s dog in my trash.
To the window I went and opened the drape,
Giving the intruder some time to escape.
The sight that I witnessed gave me some pause,
Next to my smashed mailbox, stood Santa Claus.
“Sorry for the damage,” he said to himself,
Then hopped in his sleigh, as spry as an elf.
He called to eight reindeer who were pulling his ride,
As I scrambled to find a good place to hide.
Now, Dasher! Now, Dancer! Now, Prancer and Vixen!
On, Comet! On, Cupid! On, Donner and Blitzen!
To the top of the roof, as fast as a dart,
Work as a team but stay 6 feet apart.
So up to the housetop the reindeer they soared,
And crashed on the roof, loosening a board.
Before Flo could help with a homeowner’s claim,
Down the chimney jolly St. Nicholas came.
He looked so weary, like he had seen plenty;
This was, after all, the year 2020.
Dressed in a surgical gown tied in the back,
On his feet were booties, his head a cap.
Santa approached the tree, stopped and kneeled,
His eyes they did twinkle, behind a face shield.
His cheeks were like roses, red and alive,
Peeking out the top of his N95.
Hidden away behind this protection,
A nose and a beard and more glowing complexion.
During the off-season, he must watch lots of telly,
As evident from his size, and round little belly.
It was quite obvious, open and shut;
More time flattening the curve, than flattening his gut.
Deep in thought, the big man started pacing,
Checking a list like he was contact tracing.
Santa reached in his sack and pulled out some gear,
To give to yours truly, who’d been good all year.
A stocking to fill, he was up for the task;
Disinfectant, wipes and a cool-looking mask.
The final gift Santa slid under the tree,
An eight-pack of “Ultra Strong” Charmin TP.
With the work finished, he readied to leave,
The man’s schedule was full. This was Christmas Eve.
He looked to the chimney, and next, to the floor,
Then followed one-way arrows out the front door.
Santa jumped in his sleigh, now on the front lawn.
Looking exhausted, he stifled a yawn.
High on the bench and gripping the reins,
He glanced to the sky to avoid any small planes.
And with just a whistle and soft urging sound,
The reindeer and sleigh lifted off the ground.
He exclaimed while flying over my trash cans,
“Merry Christmas to all! And wash your damn hands!”
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
