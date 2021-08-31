Despite the recent FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, there is still a large percentage of our population who refuse to get the shot. Contrary to popular belief, all these holdouts are not people who distrust the government and tinfoil-hat-wearing conspiracy theorists. There is a small segment of our society — primarily individuals who grew up in the ‘50s and ‘60s — who are convinced they do not need a vaccination because they are invincible. As a member of this generation, I can relate to their attitude.
Life was different 60 years ago. Many pregnant mothers smoked and drank because they didn’t know better. Once newborns arrived, they were schlepped around in cars without baby seats, and raised in homes without childproof protections.
If a toddler stuck a utensil in an outlet, a father would finish reading the article in his paper before going downstairs to replace the blown fuse. The child’s mother, in the meantime, would come over and pat the lad’s smoldering hair all the while scolding him for playing with the good steak knives.
Occasionally, a youngster would knock over a narrow shelf, pull a TV off a stand, or take a tumble down a gateless set of stairs — all incidents considered to be necessary, character-building moments in his life.
As kids got older, a world of hazardous situations was waiting just outside the front door, and they had entire days of unsupervised time to flirt with disaster.
First, there were the bicycles. Helmets were for football players, not juveniles on bikes. Safety was not a consideration to a child with a Sting-Ray in 1965. Bikes were ridden down cement stairs, jumped over curbs, and used to weave in and out of parked cars.
If there was a single bike and four buddies, one person would sit on the crossbar, another on the handlebars, and a third would stand on the back axle and hang onto the poor guy who owned the two-wheeler and had to pedal. Occasionally, this Cirque Du Soleil act would hit a bump and end up a mass of bodies on the ground, but nobody ever hesitated to remount and continue on their way.
During school recess, children went to the playground to practice concussion-inducing backflips off the swings, compress their vertebrae on the seesaw or get violently thrown from the merry-go-round being spun by older, sadistic schoolmates.
Kids played full-contact tackle football without equipment, and held kickball games in the middle of busy streets. They drank from garden hoses, bounced on trampolines without nets, and carried sharp tools into trees to build gravity-defying treehouses. Adolescents made primitive bows and shot arrows at each other, played chicken with firecrackers, and swung on rope swings over huge boulders at sketchy swimming holes.
Entire neighborhoods would pile into the back of a pickup truck, untethered, for a ride to the ice cream stand or take a relatively safer ride stuffed in a huge car without seatbelts.
Children could increase their odds of getting maimed entertaining themselves with some of the toys of the day. For example, they could risk being impaled by airborne metal projectiles with lawn darts — sharp metal spikes thrown at a ring conveniently set up at an opposing player’s feet. Daring delinquents could also play with click-clacks, two acrylic plastic balls on a string which were aggressively banged together until they occasionally shattered, showering everyone in the area with shards of shrapnel.
When the weather was inclement, youngsters could stay inside and play with a variety of perilous indoor toys. There was Creepy Crawlers, a device where liquid plastic was poured into molds shaped like bugs and lizards and “baked” on an aluminum plate that was plugged into the wall and got up to 360 degrees. This heating device was always at the ready to deliver third-degree burns to an unsuspecting crawler cooker or merit a call to the fire department if put away before the glowing red metal sufficiently cooled off.
If exposure to radiation was more to a kid’s liking, he could break out the Gilbert U-238 Atomic Energy Lab, which contained actual samples of uranium, as well as other beta-alpha, beta and gamma radiation sources.
Despite these potentially dangerous activities, somehow, those of us who grew up in the ‘50s and ‘60s survived. However, we were not invincible; we were lucky. It would be a shame to live through all the craziness of our childhoods only to die because we didn’t want to get a simple vaccination.
So, my fellow Baby Boomers, if you haven’t done so already, get the shot. And then come over to my house for a celebratory beer. If I can find my old set in the basement, we can even take our chances with a few games of lawn darts.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
