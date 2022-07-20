As any Vermont homeowner can tell you, there is a very short window of time between when you complain about having to shovel the driveway and when you shift gears and complain about having to mow the lawn. Recently, as I walked to the shed, I found myself thinking fondly back to that time just a few weeks ago when I would be reaching for a shovel instead of firing up the mower.
Homeowners face major differences dealing with falling snow and dealing with growing grass. With snow, you wait until it stops coming down, and then go outside and clear your driveway with the main goal of not experiencing frostbite or having a heart attack. Once you are done, you go back indoors, take a fistful of ibuprofen, put an ice pack on your back, and live with the false hope it won’t snow again until next winter. More often than not, the next day you get an additional foot of the white stuff and have to start the process all over again.
With grass, you never even get to experience the illusion that you won’t have to mow again. Before you finish cutting the lawn, it starts to grow back. The most obnoxious turf offenders are dandelions. As I am returning the mower to its spot in the shed, I can see these pervasive plants defiantly popping back up and hear the “missed me!” taunts in their little weed voices.
Today, I would like to offer several options for dealing with your perpetually growing grass. Since the vegetation is already in the process of overtaking your yard, I would advise you to read these proposals quickly and act accordingly. If you wait too long, you’re likely to have a "Jack and the Beanstalk"-type situation on your hands and need a machete just to get down to the mailbox.
Option one would be to pave your lawn and paint it green. This is a popular trick in more urban states, and it seems to work well. With the exception of the initial financial investment, I see very few downsides to this plan. Some of the benefits include more room for parking, street hockey and shuffleboard, and you only need to repaint your “grass” every three or four years. If you can put up with the slightly tacky appearance and the inconvenience of teaching your dog to use a litter box, this arrangement may be the option for you.
A second possibility would be to obtain some goats to take care of your lawn. From what I understand, these animals are pretty much on autopilot when it comes to eating grass. Can you imagine the warm, pastoral look of your homestead with a collection of “Mother Nature’s Little Lawn Mowers” in front of the house? Of course, you will want to keep them away from your vinyl siding, garden hoses, cars and anything else that you don’t want consumed and composted on your lawn; but, hey, that’s why they sell barbed wire and electric fences. The only downside I see with this concept is the issue of what to do with the critters once they’ve finished their job. Are you obligated to entertain them during their off-hours? What housing arrangements need to be made? And are you expected to bring them indoors and give them a room for the winter? I’m sure someone at the local feed store can answer these questions and make this alternative yard-manicuring idea feasible.
A third choice for lawn maintenance, available to homeowners with teenage kids, would be to assign your offspring to cut the grass. Parenting “experts” will tell you that such an arrangement can instill confidence in adolescents and help them learn to manage their time and set priorities. As a parenting expert in my own right, whose credentials include raising three sons without having my house inadvertently blown up or burned down, I can tell you this is a bunch of baloney.
The fact is, if you utilize this particular landscaping strategy, you run the risk of coming home one day and finding parts of your cannibalized mower lying in the driveway next to a go-kart powered by a Briggs and Stratton engine. A worse scenario would be to stumble across your kids using a high-powered potato cannon propelled by your Toro’s gas combustion engine to shoot spuds to the other side of the neighborhood.
Finally, there is always a fourth option for lawn care, which is to ignore your grass and let nature run its course on your property. I have decided to try this tactic, but I’m not sure how much longer I can do it. I hear those rogue dandelions mocking me.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
