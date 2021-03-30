I recently heard the University of California Irvine is conducting research to determine how the pandemic has affected our memories. I don’t remember where I was reading this, but I agree with the premise. In the past year, I have become extremely forgetful, and I blame the COVID-19 lockdown.
I’m not talking about forgetting the normal things people my age forget — stuff like the names of those three guys I raised for 20 years; or cryptic passwords we create which require six to 18 characters containing two capital letters, three numbers (not in sequence), lower case letters (not repeated or in alphabetical order), three keyboard symbols, two punctuation marks, four Chinese characters and at least two Egyptian hieroglyphics.
The memory issue I have experienced lately pertains to losing stuff. I can set my keys down, walk across the room, and forget where I put them.
I do not have the patience to wait for the California study results. I need help now. I took the liberty of going online to research a solution and found an article on seniorsguide.com with suggestions for remembering where you place items. The author of the article, Terri Jones, suggested you write down whatever you want to recall. She also proposed employing the “ABC” trick, where you use first letters from words and objects to spell other words that might trigger a memory. For example, if I decided to put a bag of Doritos Under My Bed, I just needed to think of the word DUMB when I wanted to eat the chips.
So, I used the ABC trick, wrote new words down on a list of things I wanted to remember, and put it aside. Unfortunately, when I needed to refer to it, I couldn’t find the list.
I decided to come up with a few memory ideas of my own. My first concept was to keep any belongings I might lose, on my person. I got a pair of cargo pants and loaded the pockets. Next, I found a backpack and stuffed it with more indispensable items. Finally, I retrieved a wheeled travel bag and filled it with the remainder of paraphernalia susceptible to being misplaced. The problem was, whenever I needed something, it took the better part of an hour searching all the pockets and compartments to find it.
It occurred to me I didn’t need to dress like a traveling Sherpa just to keep my sanity. There are only a few possessions I lose on a regular basis. With this in mind, I implemented Plan “B” for keeping track of my stuff. Back in the day when you needed to use the bathroom at a gas station, an employee would hand you the coveted key which was attached to an oversized item like a baseball bat or a tire rim. Contrary to popular belief, this practice was not done solely to embarrass customers and discourage use of their facilities. It prevented the key from disappearing. All I needed to do was identify the items I normally misplace and attach large obscure objects to them.
In the beginning, this strategy worked well, but I eventually got tired of the laundry basket dangling from my face every time I put on reading glasses to decipher some small print. Not to mention, it was very difficult driving the car with a garden rake attached to my keys. Then I came up with a less ridiculous, much more practical Plan “C” for my memory problem. I needed to have my own, personal dowser.
Dowsers are people skilled at dowsing, which is the art of using handheld divining rods to locate water, metal, gemstones and many other objects and materials. The American Society of Dowsers claims to have more than 2,000 active members worldwide. I would think, for a nominal fee, one of these gifted individuals would be willing to remain on hand at my house to help me find things.
I envision keeping my dowser in the hall closet along with my boots and the vacuum cleaner. Whenever I am struggling to locate something I can walk over to the closet, open the door and he would step out to assist me. It might go something like this:
Me: Hello, Mr. Dowser.
Dowser: Sheesh, it’s dusty in there. Don’t you have a vacuum?
Me: You were sitting on it. Anyway, the reason I have called you is that I can’t find my reading glasses.
Dowser: Isn’t that a pair of reading glasses on the top of your head?
Me: Well, so it is. You really are good. Thanks for your help. Until next time, back in the closet.
Dowser: Hey, I want to look up some stuff on my phone while I’m waiting. What’s your Wi-Fi password?
Me: I have no idea.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.