Nobody likes to fail in any endeavor. Furthermore, we are a society of people who equate victory with success. As such, winning is very important to us. Whether it’s something as significant as a Little League tournament or as insignificant as a presidential election, we do not like to be considered the loser of the event. Participation trophies and post-election lawsuits were created to make us feel like we were successful, even if the facts tell a different story.
Considering our disdain for failure, it is hard to comprehend why so many of us continue to set arbitrary, difficult to achieve New Year’s resolutions. Did you know that 92% of people who make New Year’s resolutions break them by Jan. 31? There is no way you could have known this, because I just made it up. But it sounds about right. Suffice to say, experts believe most people are unable to sustain their resolve for 12 months.
Yet every year millions of Americans continue to establish resolutions, hoping to spark positive change in their lives. These resolutions typically cover areas such as losing weight, getting organized, learning a new skill or hobby, saving more money or quitting a bad habit.
Today, as a public service, I was going to provide tips to help you realize your personal goals. I found hundreds of websites full of advice for keeping resolutions.
After reading the hints, which ranged from “document your progress” to “make a ‘pros and cons’ list for each item on your list,” I decided there was an easier way to accomplish your resolutions. Why not set goals you absolutely know you can achieve? I would like to offer a plan with a 100% success rate. If you went to the track and knew ahead of time which horse was going to win, you would bet on it, wouldn’t you? Of course, you would. It is the same thing with my resolution strategy.
Here’s how it works: Just choose a few of Mark Albury’s guaranteed, can’t miss, infallible resolutions, and put them on a list. Then, the second week of January when someone asks if you have made any resolutions for the upcoming year, you can whip out this list, show it to them and watch them marvel at your success.
As a bonus, while they are still reeling from an excessive dose of awe and amazement, you can show them your participation trophy from the championship game when you played for the Hartford Little League All-Stars back in 1992.
25 Fail-Safe Resolutions
I will only earn added income by legal means.
I will not wear yoga pants to church.
I will file my taxes.
I will not start smoking.
I will become more chronologically advanced.
I will not get a potbelly pig for a pet.
I will limit myself to six hours of binge-watching "Game of Thrones" per night.
I will not bench press 450 pounds.
I will cut my nails on a regular basis.
I will not run a 4-minute mile.
Whenever I contemplate the concept of not procrastinating, I will do something else until the feeling passes.
I will not run with the bulls in Pamplona.
I will drink coffee every morning.
I will not wax my legs.
I will resist the temptation to join the Flat-Earth Society.
I will not perform any sewing tasks no matter how minor (replacing buttons, hemming pants) while driving on the interstate.
I will read more mindless posts on social media.
I will not use my superior intelligence to take advantage of other contestants on a TV game show.
I will go to bed every night.
I will not bungee jump from a hot air balloon.
If something breaks, I will call the repairman before I try to fix the problem myself.
I will not enter the Iditarod.
I will check my email no less than 15 times a day.
If the opportunity presents itself, I will choose not to hang out with Stephen Miller.
I will continue to believe global warming exists.
Congratulations in advance on the success of achieving your 2021 New Year’s resolutions.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
