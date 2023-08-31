Baseball is often referred to as America’s favorite pastime. At the risk of being labeled a treasonous lout, I find baseball to be about as exciting as watching paint dry. Sometimes, it takes more time to sit through a game than to pay off a car loan. Major League Baseball is attempting to address the excessive game time issue with recent rule changes. Unfortunately, you can still grow a full beard before most games reach the ninth inning.

Enter Jesse Cole, owner of the Savannah Bananas baseball club. The Savannah Bananas started in 2016 competing in a collegiate summer baseball league in Georgia. The team’s hometown welcomed the Bananas, and they became an immediate hit.