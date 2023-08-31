Baseball is often referred to as America’s favorite pastime. At the risk of being labeled a treasonous lout, I find baseball to be about as exciting as watching paint dry. Sometimes, it takes more time to sit through a game than to pay off a car loan. Major League Baseball is attempting to address the excessive game time issue with recent rule changes. Unfortunately, you can still grow a full beard before most games reach the ninth inning.
Enter Jesse Cole, owner of the Savannah Bananas baseball club. The Savannah Bananas started in 2016 competing in a collegiate summer baseball league in Georgia. The team’s hometown welcomed the Bananas, and they became an immediate hit.
Cole enjoyed the success, but he wanted to speed up play while also getting fans more engaged in the game. Cole came up with rule changes designed to achieve these goals, and the Bananas began playing exhibition games using a new format, which he called Banana Ball.
Cole’s rule changes included:
— No mound visits. During a baseball game, there are times when a manager meanders out to the mound to discuss weekend plans and swap grilling tips with the pitcher. Throughout these prolonged interruptions, fans are forced to sit in their seats and age or get up and spend large amounts of cash at the concession stand. Under Cole’s rules, mound visits are not allowed.
— Batters must remain in the batter’s box. Another aspect of baseball that adds time to the contest occurs when batters step out of the batter’s box to take care of their personnel grooming and primping needs. In Banana Ball, if a batter steps out of the box, it is an automatic strike.
— No walking. Normally a player who gets four balls saunters to first base. If a player gets four balls in Banana Ball, he gets a “sprint” and runs as fast as he can around the bases. The batter can only be tagged out after every player in the field touches the ball.
Banana Ball sets a two-hour time limit. In the event of a tie after 120 minutes, only the pitcher and catcher take the field. The batter hits the ball, and the pitcher has to retrieve it, chase down the runner and tag him out before he scores.
Other rule changes include being ejected from the game if you bunt, allowing batters to steal first base at any time during an at-bat (including wild pitches) and counting foul balls caught by fans as outs.
Add a pep band, a pitcher on stilts, a batter with a flaming bat, an outfielder who does backflips while catching fly balls and a twerking umpire, and you have Banana Ball.
To increase fan involvement, the team offers entertainment between innings.
For example, at a recent game, there was a kissing contest. Game organizers pulled three couples onto the field and introduced them to the fans who would vote on the best kiss. The first couple was young and very timid, and their smooch was as hot as one seen in an animated Disney movie. The fans voiced their displeasure. The second, more seasoned couple, gave a kiss worthy of a PG-13 movie and the crowd rewarded them with cheers of approval. The final contestants were an older couple who had been married for 25 years. Clearly, they knew what the fans wanted, and they delivered. This couple embraced and kissed so passionately for so long there was fear the fire department was going to need to be called. Fortunately, game officials were able to separate the pair without assistance from the Jaws of Life. Needless to say, the spectators went bonkers and deemed them the winners.
Another “between inning” game consisted of a pair of mothers getting their kids ready for the school bus. Each contestant was given two lunch boxes. They had to run to first base to put the boxes into backpacks, run to second base and put a backpack on a waiting child, run to third base and put a backpack on another waiting child and then carry their two kids to home plate. The final sprint resulted in both mothers tripping over each other and falling to the ground in one big mass of humans, backpacks and lunches. While nobody was physically hurt, it is fair to assume the children will have a good parenting story to discuss with their therapists in about 15 years.
Following the mayhem of each Savannah game, a dance party is held outside the stadium for fans to meet players and witness more hijinks offered by the team.
I was fortunate to attend my first game last week in Portland, Maine, and I can say without reservation it was wild. In fact, it was absolutely “Bananas.”
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.