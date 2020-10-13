Five years ago, I wrote that fashion guru Pablo Valdivia announced the demise of men’s cargo shorts. I am happy to report rumors of the death of this beloved piece of clothing were greatly exaggerated. Today, cargo shorts are as popular as ever, and they continue to serve a very important role in our society.
For as long as human adults have walked upright, we have been in the habit of carrying random items on our person.
Children first learn about this phenomenon at a young age. I remember, as a child, being out with my mom when I would be struck by a wave of hunger, evident by my collapse to the ground accompanied by a loud whining noise. My mother would reach into her purse and lift out a plate of piping hot Spaghetti O’s with chopped up hot dogs mixed in, a tall glass of milk and some warm chocolate chip cookies. Of course, mothers, a generation ago, had pocketbooks the size of lawn & leaf bags. It would not be uncommon to be out in public and see a mother pull a small pony out of her handbag to pacify her cranky offspring.
Fathers didn’t have purses, but they carried wallets with the mysterious ability to hold more documents than the Library of Congress. The practical paperwork in a father’s wallet complemented the necessities found in his wife’s purse. While moms usually had objects pertaining to a child’s comfort and well-being, a father’s wallet included vital family documents like a driver’s licenses, insurance cards, car titles, passports, mortgage papers, paystubs, warranties on the major appliances in the house and blood donor cards.
After a while, doctors discovered that keeping a billfold larger than a Webster’s unabridged dictionary in your back pocket, wasn’t good for the health of the spine, and men were encouraged to find other ways to tote their stuff.
The dynamics of carrying items shifted. Moms picked up the slack and schlepped around various paperwork in addition to all their child-rearing supplies and beauty aids, while men searched for other modes of portable storage.
For a period of approximately 15 minutes in the early-’80s, guys experimented stowing their belongings in fanny packs and men’s purses. Medical doctors determined the use of these accessories for transporting personal items was much easier on the spine; however, psychologists determined they caused irreparable damage to the ego. As such, the concepts were abandoned and the search for the perfect carrying option resumed.
Around this time, someone came up with the idea of a pair of shorts that had more pockets than a pool hall. The garment was comfortable, borderline fashionable and most importantly, functional. Soon a revolution was started. Guys began wearing cargo shorts everywhere, even weddings (great for fistfuls of rice or birdseed), business meetings (proposal binders fit nicely in the front pocket next to the three-hole punch), and funerals (most pairs hold four entire boxes of tissues and a “Dearly Departed” memory album). Men took advantage of the fact you could fit almost anything in cargo shorts. One time, I saw a creative dad pull a toddler out of an oversized front pocket.
Once cargo shorts entered the scene, the world of hauling one’s own stuff again evolved. Purses shrank in size; and girlfriends and wives started asking guys in cargo shorts to hold their belongings. Today, womenfolk have no qualms about loading a man up like an urban Sherpa if it means they won’t have to lug items in their own pockets or tiny purses.
It might go something like this.
Girl: Can you hold onto my keys?
Guy: Sure.
Girl: And my lip gloss?
Guy: Of course.
Girl: And my phone?
Guy: Yes.
Girl: And my purse?
You get the idea. There are several problems with this arrangement. First, when a guy gets too fully loaded, with every step, he clings and clangs like a prospector’s burro laden with panning supplies. Second, if the man isn’t wearing a good belt, he runs the risk of his shorts slipping down to his ankles. And finally, unless the hapless fellow has a good system, it is hard to locate a specific item on demand.
Guy: No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No …
Girl: What are you doing?
Guy: Looking for your debit card. I just checked all the pockets on my north and east sides. Now I need to confirm it isn’t in one of the pockets on south and west sides.
Of course, I’m exaggerating. But only slightly. I wrote a funny conclusion to this column on a piece of paper when I was out today and put it in one of my pockets. Now, if you will just give me a few minutes to find it —
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
