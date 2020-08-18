Aug. 13 was officially International Left-Handers Day. While I am proud to admit I am a southpaw, I can tell you that being left-handed has not always been easy.
Since the beginning of time, there has been a concerted effort by the right-handed population of the world to do away with left-handed people. Attempts to purge the human race of lefties can be traced all the way back to the caveman, as illustrated by ambidextrous actors in this reenactment of an actual conversation held several million years ago.
Caveman leader: Hey, Ugg, let’s you and me take these spears and blunt rocks to hunt animals so we can survive.
Left-handed caveman: Wait, guys! What about me?
Leader: What’s your name?
Left-handed caveman: Ugg. We’re all named Ugg.
Leader: Oh yeah. OK, Ugg, you can have — hold on. Aren’t you that guy who drags his hand through the paint when writing on the cave walls smearing everything?
Left-handed caveman: That’s me.
Leader: Here, you take these right-handed scissors to do your hunting.
Left-handed caveman: But these things are useless to me. I won’t be able to catch anything, and I’ll starve to death.
Leader: Gee, Ugg, for a Neanderthal, you’re pretty quick.
Through the years, despite being singled out for being different, lefties have survived. Of course, there have been challenges. For example, we lost a large number from our ranks during the days of kings and royalty.
King to guard during banquet: What in the name of the Queen’s crown is the court jester doing at the table down there?
Guard: Your Highness, that is not the court jester, that is one of the left-handed guests, and he appears to be trying to use the butter knife.
King: You, down there!
Lefty: Me, your Highness?
King: Yes, you. What are you doing?
Lefty: Well, your Highness, I can’t seem to get the butter to stay on this stupid right-handed royal butter knife. Oops. Excuse me, your Highness.
King: That’s quite all right. Guard, off with his head.
Our population was decreased further in the Old West on account of the large number of right-handed gun slinging poker players. You see, when a lefty fans out a hand of playing cards, the numbers appear upside down on the bottom of the cards. As a result of this poor design, scenarios such as the following were commonplace during the 1800s:
Gang member: Cisco, why’d you shoot Lefty?
Cisco: Cause that no good cheating scoundrel was trying to look under the table.
Gang member: No, he wasn’t, Cisco. He was just standing on his head so he could read his cards.
Cisco: Really?
Gang member: Yes.
Cisco: Oh. My bad. Hey, how about them Cowboys?
Although we’ve come a long way from the days of violence against lefties, right-handers still try to humiliate us and keep us in our place. When I was in school, my teacher tried to appease me by offering me left-handed scissors, but the use of the implement came at the expense of my pride and dignity.
Teacher: Excuse me, class, has anyone seen the blunt-ended, green-handled, special kiddie scissors made especially for people like Mark who can’t even cut a little piece of paper with ordinary scissors? Thank you, Bobby. Here you go, Mark. And Mark, you’re in the 11th grade now, please don’t cower under your desk.
In today’s society, even when lefties are not being humiliated, we are forced into situations of danger just because of our hand dominance. For example, when a person who is left-handed holds a chainsaw so he can grip the pull cord with his left hand to start it, the spinning teeth of the tool are between his legs. Although this ergonomic phenomenon goes a long way towards explaining why there are a disproportionately large number of male sopranos in church choirs in logging communities, it is yet another unfortunate case of how we lefties have to risk life and limb on a daily basis just to survive in this right-handed world.
A researcher in France, desperate to meet his quota on theory production, declared that lefties have survived over the years because they are such good fighters. “Right-handers are used to fighting with other right-handers,” explained Michael Raymond, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Montpellier. “Lefties, as long as they are rare, have the advantage of hitting from unexpected directions.” The researcher concluded that, during evolution, our advantage offset the disadvantages often enough to ensure we survived and passed our left-handedness onto our children.
I am encouraged by Mr. Raymond’s hypothesis. Armed with this information, I am going to issue a warning: If anyone wants to make fun of my green-handled, left-handed scissors, they had better be ready to put up their dukes.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
