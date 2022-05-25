On Memorial Day weekend, 7,000 people of all shapes and sizes will lace up their running shoes and race through the streets of Burlington for the 33rd annual Vermont City Marathon. Mixed in with the elite athletes, weekend warriors and first-time runners will be yours truly. I have participated in this race numerous times and haven’t won it yet. Here’s hoping this is my year.
For those readers unfamiliar with running events, the marathon is a long-distance race 26 miles and 385 yards in length. The concept of a marathon is based on the legend of Philippides. Philippides was a Greek soldier taking part in the battle of Marathon in 490 B.C. During the conflict, Philippides saw a Persian vessel heading towards Athens, and felt that he should warn the Greek Army to prepare for this confrontation. Unfortunately, as bad as cell service can be in rural areas today, it was even worse in Ancient Greece, and Philippides could only get two bars on his phone. This poor reception not only prevented the soldier from contacting the army, it also made it impossible for him to call for an Uber chariot to take him to the distant city.
Philippides hurried off the battlefield and returned home where he ran into his buddy, Socrates. While his friend was sympathetic to Philippides’ dilemma, he was unable to offer assistance as he was on his way to a debate team competition. “Remember,” Socrates said as he headed out for the Parthenon, “Only those who risk going too far, can possibly find out how far one can go.”
“What the heck is that supposed to mean?” Philippides asked.
“Gotta run,” said the future philosopher.
Philippides interpreted the wise Socrates’ words to mean the soldier literally had to run, so that’s exactly what he did.
Philippides ran the entire 40-kilometer (nearly 25-mile) distance to Athens without stopping at any water stations or taking a bathroom break — discarding his weapons and even his clothes to lose as much weight as possible. When the man arrived at the city, he delivered the message to the grateful Greek Army, who were able to prepare for and repel the Persian attack. A minor part of this story, which is often omitted is that as soon as Philippides shared his message, he dropped dead. No need to take away from this delightfully heroic tale with depressing detail; the man ran a very long distance.
Fast forward to 1896, when the Olympic committee for the Athens games decided to commemorate Philippides dramatic run by staging a 40-kilometer race. For the next few Olympics, the race remained this distance. In 1908, when the games were held in London, Queen Alexandra and the British royal family requested that the race start on the lawn of Windsor Castle so the royal kiddies could watch from the comfort of their royal living room, and then finish in front of the royal box at the Olympic stadium. This modification increased the length of the event by 1.2 miles, the approximate distance between the royal refrigerator and the royal sofa in the royal den of Windsor Castle. Since that time, the marathon was formally standardized to 26.2 miles in length.
Not much has changed with marathons since Philippides made his monumental run so many years ago. Aside from being encouraged to remain clothed and not drop dead at the finish line, marathoners are still required to push their bodies into the pain zone by running an unnaturally long distance. As any seasoned runner can tell you, the first mile of a marathoner is easy. It’s that last 25.2 that will get you.
The reason I have signed up to run again this year is because I am getting closer and closer to victory. The last Vermont City marathon I ran, before COVID, I finished in 1,232nd place. If just 1,231 people in front of me cramped up and dropped out of the race, I would have won. OK, so that scenario is a bit of a stretch. Realistically though, if the leader of the race inadvertently missed a sign and strayed off course and just 1,229 people followed him, I would have placed third.
I ran a smaller race last month and actually finished in second place in my age group. The fact that there were only two people in my category, and that the gentlemen who finished in front of me beat me by the amount of time it takes to watch three episodes of "Ozark," is beside the point. At the risk of sounding cocky, I feel I’m knocking on victory’s doorstep. Maybe one day, I’ll be proudly standing up there on the winner’s podium at the end of a race. Could it happen this year? Who knows?
Never say never.
Mark Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
