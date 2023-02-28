I’m always a little late to the party. For example, last week, I got my first Livestrong yellow rubber bracelet, and I just heard about this cool show called "Game of Thrones." With my delayed approach to all things pop culture, it made sense that five months after the president of the United States declared the COVID-19 pandemic was officially over, my girlfriend, Carol, and I would give each other our first cases of the coronavirus for Valentine’s Day.

Some people who get COVID experience very few symptoms. All I can say is, if anyone is missing any symptoms, we found them. Not to brag or anything, but for the first three days of our infection, we could have been spokesmodels for a Reader’s Digest article “I am Joe and Jane’s Coronavirus.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.