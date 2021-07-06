Like many people, I have a bucket list of things I hope to see before I die. While my list includes such events as witnessing a BMW driver use his turn signal and seeing gas prices drop below $1 a gallon, most of my wishes concern spotting wildlife.
Thirty years ago, when I first moved to Vermont, I wanted to see a real moose. Growing up in New Jersey, my only opportunities to observe this animal were to watch Bullwinkle on a Saturday morning or hang out by the back door of a certain fraternal organization’s lodge.
Once situated in the Green Mountain State, it didn’t take long before I ran into my first moose. Literally. Driving down a back road one night, a good-sized bull moose meandered into the road and nearly became one with my Honda. Fortunately, it ended well. We exchanged niceties and insurance information, and there were no hard feelings. While this was not the type of encounter I envisioned, it was thrilling to get a tick’s-eye view of one of these beasts. Over the next few years, I saw so many moose the novelty and excitement waned. As a result, I reset my sights to the goal of observing a loon.
During my childhood, I spent summers on a lake in Maine with my family. There was always talk by the locals of loons in the area, but the only time we ever saw them was on the souvenir T-shirts and calendars sold in the village store. And then one night, just after sundown, we heard the eerie sounds of a loon call coming from somewhere out on the lake. It was stunning. Much to our joy, the calls continued throughout the vacation. The following summer, we actually saw a loon on the lake. Eventually, more and more loons arrived and took over. Our once-reclusive feathered-friends became so prevalent, they outnumbered the beloved, peaceful jet skis that roared around the lake crashing into wakes and splashing everything in sight. Furthermore, I found the maniacal evening loon calls which lulled me to sleep that first summer had become as annoying as a barking dog at bedtime. The loons would get their checkmark, but not my undying love.
Next up on my bucket list was the bald eagle. For years, the only place to see an eagle was in the National Football League or on the back of a quarter. Not long ago, while driving in Berlin a few miles from my house, a bald eagle flew in front of the car. It was beautiful. This first sighting opened a Pandora’s box for national bird sightings. It seemed every time I looked up, one of these raptors was flying overhead glaring at me. This spring, I saw four bald eagles in two days in central Vermont. I suspect it’s only a matter of time before we find the once magnificent symbol of strength and freedom mixing it up with sea gulls and pigeons fighting over discarded food scraps in fast-food establishment parking lots.
Number four on my list was the bear. I had heard a lot about bears, but never actually seen one. Truthfully, after reading the news recently, I’m not sure I still want to make the acquaintance. Northfield is currently having an issue with the large mammals coming into the village in broad daylight to destroy bird feeders and shake residents down for pocket change. While I don’t mind a bear occasionally swiping a picnic basket on the sly, I draw the line with damaging property and relieving people of their hard-earned cash. As such, I’ve decided to forgo my quest to spot a bear.
At this point, most of my bucket list items have been checked off. It’s time to set my wildlife sights higher. Now, I want to see an extraterrestrial. Some people might argue that aliens are not considered wildlife. I would respectfully disagree. I’ve seen enough TV to know that Alf and Mork were both pretty wild.
The good news is that there is no better time than the present for a possible ET sighting. Last week, the U.S. intelligence community released its long-awaited report on a series of mysterious flying objects that have been seen moving through restricted military airspace. Clearly, the aliens are out there, and now that they know we are onto them, they are going to feel free to stop by.
In addition to watching the skies, I have taken to wandering around cornfields at night with the hopes of having a close encounter of the third kind like the people I used to read about in the Weekly World News.
I just hope I see an extraterrestrial and can check it off my list before some clueless leader decides to construct a dome to keep the aliens out.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
