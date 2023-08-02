The other day, while out for a ride on my bike, it occurred to me that I have been pedaling recreationally my entire life. This thought prompted a session of reminiscing about how large a role the bicycle played in my childhood.
A bike, to an adolescent growing up in New Jersey, was like a horse to a cowboy in the old West. While we never fed our bikes hay or gave them water, we cared for our two-wheelers as if they were family. We named them, spoke to them, occasionally checked their tire pressures, and affectionately applied stickers to their frames. In return, our bikes were always ready to get us from one escapade to another. As kids, we rode in a posse. When we arrived at our destination, my crew would dismount in a common area and begin our adventure.
The gold standard of Urban Garden State horses was the Stingray. This was a bike created by a gentleman named Al Fritz. Fritz, a Schwinn bicycle designer, traveled to California and noticed that children there were modifying bikes to look like chopper-style motorcycles. When he returned home, Fritz told his bosses what he saw, and Schwinn started mass-producing Stingray bicycles.
The Schwinn Stingray featured ape hanger handlebars, a banana seat, a gear shifter, and a “sissy” bar, which was an extension on the back of the bike that rose above the rear fender.
While we all envied the look, and longed for one of these rides, the luxury of owning a factory-made Stingray was limited to friends with wealthy grandparents or those overachievers with paper routes. The rest of us could only dream of getting a new Stingray.
But we were a creative bunch. My buddies and I followed the lead of the Californians and made our own Stingrays. Hobbled together with purchased parts or pieces “borrowed” from other bikes, all of our rides were unique and had their own personalities.
The final step in the modifications was to take clothespins and affix playing cards to the spokes of the wheels to give a sound like you were on a motorized cycle. This trick had the effect of fooling no one but impressing everyone. It was very high on the “cool” scale.
While our “horses” would never break a leg and have to be shot, they occasionally sustained a flat and had to be retired to the garage — sometimes for the duration of the summer. This explained why there were always fewer bikes than kids, a minor inconvenience. In the old West, a cowboy without a horse might hop on the back of the mount of a compadre and hitch a ride. We took this concept one step further and followed the circus act model of piling as many friends onto a bike as physically possible.
Under normal conditions, five of us could fit on one bike (two on the seat, one on the middle bar, one on the handlebars, and one hanging onto the back). In a pinch, we could carry an entire baseball team with two subs. If there ever was an instance where we absolutely reached our maximum capacity on a bike, someone would run home, retrieve a skateboard, and hang on while being pulled behind the two-wheeled mass of bodies.
I should point out that these were the pre-safety days. Helmets were a foreign concept, only worn by astronauts and football players. Our idea of safety meant staying off the busy roads and looking both ways before crossing live train tracks. We would ride down cement steps and over curbs, and speed across loose gravel. Rarely, one of us would wipe out and sustain minor bodily damage. Fortunately, kids were much more pliable back in those days. There wasn’t an injury invented that couldn’t be healed by the ridicule of your buddies.
At one point, the day arrived when we retired our Stingrays and replaced them with faster, grown-up 10 speeds. Suddenly, riding became more of a solo endeavor, and the crew shrunk in size. Once we discovered girls, even the holdouts disappeared.
Years later, as adults, we have upgraded to fancy road bikes, helmets, spandex shorts and shoes that clip into our pedals.
While currently enjoying this particular phase of riding, I am making the same discovery as other aging bikers in the Green Mountain State; every year, the hills are getting higher and steeper. It has gotten to the point where I am considering getting an e-bike, which has a backup power source that assists when the pedaling gets difficult. As a serious cyclist, I hesitate to buy a bike with an electric motor because I feel relying on this help might be considered cheating and uncool.
Of course, if I got an e-bike, I could always put playing cards in the spokes.
Because we are Vermont Strong.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.