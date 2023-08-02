The other day, while out for a ride on my bike, it occurred to me that I have been pedaling recreationally my entire life. This thought prompted a session of reminiscing about how large a role the bicycle played in my childhood.

A bike, to an adolescent growing up in New Jersey, was like a horse to a cowboy in the old West. While we never fed our bikes hay or gave them water, we cared for our two-wheelers as if they were family. We named them, spoke to them, occasionally checked their tire pressures, and affectionately applied stickers to their frames. In return, our bikes were always ready to get us from one escapade to another. As kids, we rode in a posse. When we arrived at our destination, my crew would dismount in a common area and begin our adventure.