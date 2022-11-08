Recently, I was in a doctor’s office waiting room prior to an appointment. While killing time, I decided to look through a parenting magazine which was in a stack of periodicals between issues of “Button Collector Quarterly” and “Rhinoplasty and You.”

My eyes were drawn to an article on child care that suggested parents should occasionally put aside a day to allow their kids to do anything they want around the house: no rules, restrictions or curfews for a 24-hour period. The author of this story, whose skeletal remains were found duct-taped to a swing set by neighbors, believed children would be happier if they were allowed to take a mini-vacation from daily parental guidance.

