Recently, I was in a doctor’s office waiting room prior to an appointment. While killing time, I decided to look through a parenting magazine which was in a stack of periodicals between issues of “Button Collector Quarterly” and “Rhinoplasty and You.”
My eyes were drawn to an article on child care that suggested parents should occasionally put aside a day to allow their kids to do anything they want around the house: no rules, restrictions or curfews for a 24-hour period. The author of this story, whose skeletal remains were found duct-taped to a swing set by neighbors, believed children would be happier if they were allowed to take a mini-vacation from daily parental guidance.
The problem I have with this concept is it reeks of the same type of anarchy that has toppled many governments of the world. And let’s face it, whether it’s a monarchy or a dictatorship, your household is ruled by a form of government.
The reason government is necessary in a family is the same reason one is necessary in our society: Kids don’t know what is best for them, and they need to be told what they can and cannot do. Sometimes parents briefly lose sight of this fact and let their guard down. This occurs both because we hear psychologists insist we treat children as adults, and also because little kids occasionally say things that fool us into thinking they are, indeed, real people.
For example, a guy I know once gave his 6-year-old son an additional 50¢ allowance. “How do you think you’ll spend that extra money?” he asked the boy.
“I’m not sure,” the child responded. “When the U.S. government runs a financial surplus, it reduces federal debt; money comes out of treasuries and gets reinvested in private-sector stocks and bonds, which adds to economic growth. I’ll probably just buy some Double Bubble.”
The father was so impressed by the maturity of his son that he handed him a chainsaw and asked the boy to go out into the woods and cut down some hardwood trees for firewood. Then tragedy struck. The child felled all evergreens.
The point here is not that evergreens are clearly considered soft wood. The point is, despite the illusion of great wisdom, children are not capable of making simple decisions like what trees to fell without supervision.
I remember an incident from my own youth which further illustrates the risk of poor decisions made by youngsters with too much leeway. My family was invited to dinner by friends and when it came time to eat, all of the children (myself, four siblings and their son) were seated at the “kids’ table” in the kitchen while the adults retreated to the dining room for a quiet meal.
As the six of us sat around the table without a parental unit on guard to keep the peace, we collectively experienced a wonderful sense of freedom. Our friend took advantage of the situation by loading a pea onto a fork and launching it towards the ceiling, where it stuck firmly to the surface overhead.
Silence fell over the group as we all waited for the long arm of the law to reach in from the other room and punish us for the incident. But it never happened. Our parents were laughing and having fun, totally oblivious of the round projectile. Suddenly, all of the kids were putting peas on forks and flinging them. In a matter of minutes, we were out of ammo and the ceiling looked like a planetarium with green stars forming a wide variety of unique constellations.
When the door to the kitchen swung open, all eyes fell to our plates. Our friend’s mother commented on how quiet we were as she refilled a pitcher of ice water. Who knows how long we would have gotten away with our vegetable bombardment if one of the peas didn’t loosen and fall into her hair as she was leaving the room.
I remember when my parents found out about our folly, we all got into quite a bit of trouble. But I also remember that amazing feeling of liberty briefly doing what we wanted to do without worrying about consequences. And, given the opportunity to do it again, I’m sure the mob mentality would have returned and we wouldn’t have hesitated to load the utensils and let the food fly.
I urge parents of little children to take the advice of a person who used to be one of these age-deficient troublemakers, and disregard the idea of giving your offspring unsupervised freedom, even for a day.
Furthermore, if you ever decide to let your kids eat a meal in the kitchen on their own, take precautions. For starters, consider serving a salad.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
